    Shakira Was Caught Surfing in Costa Rica; Suffered a Spectacular Fall, But Was “Rescued” by Her Attractive Instructor

    The singer was seen enjoying the sun, sand and sea of this country, in what would be a summer vacation with her two children

    By TCRN STAFF
    Shakira, one of the most recognized Colombian artists worldwide, recently surprised with the musical launch of Copa Vacía, a collaboration she did in the company of Manuel Turizo, in addition to the latest details that have come to light in her interview with People about her separation with Gerard Piqué, after more than 12 years of relationship.

    In Costa Rica

    To this is added that, for a few days, various international media had confirmed the presence of Shakira in Costa Rica, enjoying a vacation in the company of her two children, Milan and Sasha, aged 10 and 8, respectively. The singer would be ‘recharging’ batteries to continue showing off with her musical hits, as well as enjoying one of her favorite sports: surfing.

    According to People in Spanish, the woman from Barranquilla was photographed by paparazzi from The Grosby Group agency, who captured her “happy, radiant” and enjoying her free time to continue gaining experience in one of her favorite sports.

    Surf fall

    What most caught the attention of the curious was that while she was trying to master the waves, she unexpectedly suffered a spectacular fall from the surfboard, but was “rescued” from the water by her instructor, who has received more than one compliment.

    “Shakira fell off the board, for which she was pulled out of the water by her instructor, a situation that was not serious and only remained a bad memory,” reported Univisión.

    Faced with the unexpected and spectacular fall, the Colombian star always showed herself with a smile and using his helmet to avoid any type of major incident.Another of the activities that Shakira shared while in Costa Rica was a horseback ride, in which she managed to share with some fans.

    SourceTCRN STAFF
    ViaWilmer Useche
