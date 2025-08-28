The Ministry of Culture and Youth (MCJ) announced today the creation of seven new cultural festivals, which will tour different communities across the country between September 2025 and April 2026 with offerings that include music, theater, dance, and gastronomy.

“We want all people, regardless of their location, to have access to transformative experiences that foster creativity, identity, and connection,” said Jorge Rodríguez, head of Culture and Youth.

He added: “These festivals represent a valuable opportunity for national artists from all corners of the country to be recognized and recognized. We want to open the doors to new voices and artistic expressions.”

The 7 Festivals:

1. Folklore

September 5, 6, and 7

Chachagua of San Ramón, Sarchí, and Atenas

A tribute to Costa Rican roots that includes workshops and performances celebrating Costa Rican folklore.

2. 506 JAZZ Fest

November 20-22

Fidel Gamboa National Theater and Amphitheater (Cenac), in San José.

3. Costa Rica Canta: Choir Festival

The call for entries will be open from August 25 to September 20.

The workshops will be held in Puntarenas, Limón, and Guanacaste on December 2, 3, and 4. Meanwhile, the concerts will be scheduled for December 5, 6, and 7 at the La Aduana Theater.

4. Sonograma: San José Experimental Sound Festival

It will take place on December 6 and 7 at the Pila de la Melaza and El Tanque at the Museum of Contemporary Art and Design in Cenac.

Thirteen artists will participate in an experimental sound festival dedicated to the staging of contemporary artistic practices that use sound as their primary means of expression.

2026 Proposals:

5. Fogón Futuro: Costa Rican Cuisine Festival

Concerts, workshops, and activations to celebrate Costa Rican gastronomy.

It will take place in La Libertad Park in Desamparados, with workshops and activations on March 7 and 8, 2026, and concerts on February 28 and March 1.

6. Ibero-American Theater Festival Costa Rica

Event scheduled for April 10-19, 2026

A window into Ibero-American theater with works from different countries and Costa Rican theater companies.

The venues will be the National Theater, La Aduana Theater, the National Theater Company, the Aduana Theater, and the Villa Theater in Desamparados.

7. Volcánica: National Dance Festival

April 20-30, 2026 at the Melico Salazar Popular Theater and the Dance Theater, San José.

An event that brings together the best of contemporary and traditional national dance.

