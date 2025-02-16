Every Friday, the Sembradores Unidos Fair offers the best of its products to the town of San Joaquin de Flores, Heredia, Costa Rica.

For 15 years, the Garro Sanchez family of merchants, with an authentic space and the important contribution of farmers, artisans, and entrepreneurs from different areas of Costa Rica, have promoted the exhibition of products, the exchange of knowledge, and the creation of commercial opportunities, fostering economic development, innovation and sustainability in the community.

The Garro Sanchez family group maintains this approach of having an inclusive and dynamic space. Its vision is to be fair and promote the empowerment of diverse entrepreneurs, highlighting their talent, creativity, and contributions to local and regional development while promoting a sustainable economy and a positive impact on society.

They are located 300 meters north of the Banco Nacional and operate every Friday from 6:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Why the name “Sembradores Unidos” and its slogan?

The name is Sembradores Unidos is derived from the fact that they consider all the staff within the fair a family and have always supported each other for group growth. As a slogan, they emphasize that “they are the fair that gives you a fair” because they have focused on guaranteeing customers affordable prices and quality.

It is worth noting that most farmers, artisans, and entrepreneurs who are part of the fair have been working since its inception.

Products Offered

Among the products that visitors can buy within the Sembradores Unidos Fair spaces are Pastries and bakery products, ready-to-eat prepared food, butchery, fish and chicken, fruits, vegetables, and greens, second-hand and new items for sale, handicrafts, crafts, and more.

Who can be part of the fair and what are the requirements?

Anyone who wants to grow in their work environment can be part of the fair, as long as they also have requirements such as: Signing a contract, to ensure good customer service, with a responsible person of legal age. Fulfillment of schedule, because in the fair one of the main factors is to give a complete service to the citizens. The person who wants to be part of the fair must have food handling support, good grooming, and personal and product presentation.

Do you carry out other activities within the fair?

The Garro Sanchez family also carries out other monthly activities for the visiting population, among them: The afternoon of tastings every Friday, a raffle with products of the fair the third week of each month, peritoneal and the celebration of the ephemeris every month with a different activity. They are open to the option of renting the space for some other type of activity.

READ MORE

Contribution to preserve nature and biodiversity in Costa Rica, to promote ecology and sustainability

The administration of the fair is increasingly responsible for promoting recycling, reuse, and disposal of waste produced every Friday. And, in this way, they verify the saving of water and electricity with pamphlets inviting their customers to follow the tips for saving.

Have you thought of expanding your work to other spaces in Heredia, and even outside of Heredia?

When asked if they have thought of expanding the fair to other spaces in Heredia and even outside of Heredia, those in charge answered that it is not within their plans, since they are a family fair recognized in San Joaquin de Flores and they are always concerned about providing the best service to this community; besides the fact that people from all parts of the country visit them.

Regarding whether they have links with other fairs in Costa Rica, the answer is no, since it is a private or rather family fair, but despite this, they are not close to at some point having an agreement or alliance.

How do you define the work of farmers, artisans, and entrepreneurs in general, and how does the fair team encourage them to continue?

For the founders of the fair, the Garro Sánchez family, “the work of the farmer, artisan, and entrepreneur is essential for the creation of authentic and sustainable products that enrich the community. The farmer works the land, the artisan creates unique pieces and the entrepreneur takes risks to innovate. The fair team provides them with logistical, business, and networking support, creating an environment of visibility and collaboration that encourages them to move forward and continue to grow their projects.”

The personal meaning of the fair

For them, its founders, the fair is a space for meeting, exchange, and celebration of creativity and local work. It is a place where farmers, artisans, and entrepreneurs have the opportunity to show their effort and passion, connecting with a community that values the authentic and handmade. Finally, they invite all of you, loyal readers and followers, to be part of this unique experience, to discover products full of history and creativity, as well as to support those who, with their dedication, make it possible for traditions and dreams to live on. Visit us and let’s keep supporting.

