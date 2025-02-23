Two years ago, the Savage Lands Foundation, which brought together great stars of international Heavy Metal, began to develop an environmental project in Costa Rica whose main goal is the reforestation of areas near the Maritime Terrestrial Zone (ZMT) especially in the canton of Santa Cruz, Province of Guanacaste.

In this initiative we have formed an alliance in favor of the environment with Non-Governmental Organizations such as The Clean Wave Foundation and Costas Verdes.

In addition, with the private companies Místico Arenal and Mundo Aventura Arenal to create a team that has achieved great successes in this mission in favor of a more sustainable environment that promotes a significant improvement in the quality of life of the communities where we work.

Since May of last year to date we have planted 12 thousand trees in places such as Nosara (canton of Nicoya); In addition, Playa Negra and Playa Venado in Santa Cruz, a goal that was achieved with the invaluable support of 1,200 volunteers.

The Army of Trees

This Plan, which we call The Army of Trees, has already saved 15,000 square meters as an ecological easement in Playa Negra, apart from reforesting private lots with 700 trees in the last six months.

Our work put the name of Costa Rica in the forefront of international rock stages and in the most important concerts in the world, such as the last edition of Hell Fest in France, which brought together 184 bands of the stature of Scorpions and Korn, among many other groups.

The force of music

The force of music in favor of this ecological cause in Costa Rica has been heard throughout the world with such a shock wave that Savage Lands recently signed a three-year cooperation agreement with the renowned Jane Goodall Institute located in Washington (United States), created in 1977 by the famous primate scholar, Jane Goodall.

Likewise, on February 15, Savage Lands, with the support of bands such as Sepultura, Arch Enemy, Heilung, Lord of the Lost, Obituary and other metal superstars, released the album Ejercito de los Arboles (Army of the Trees) which contains the single “Ruling Queen” whose 100 percent of royalties will be used to finance forest preservation projects carried out in Costa Rica and other countries.

All these achievements have been obtained in just 24 months of work thanks to the collaboration of hundreds of people who gave their soul, life and heart so that Costa Rica remains a success story in environmental protection.

From now on, we must remain on guard to reach even higher goals thanks, in part, to the convening power of good rock and roll.

