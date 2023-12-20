Santa Teresa, Puerto Viejo and Nosara: Preferred Destinations for Latinos this Season￼

The beaches of Costa Rica are among the favorite destinations for Latin travelers to enjoy this season, according to the Airbnb platform. Latin American travelers are also interested in traveling to the interior of the region such as Punta del Este in Uruguay, Florianópolis in Brazil, Mexico City, among others.
While Rio de Janeiro and Sao Paulo in Brazil and Crucecita in Mexico are among the destinations that are trending globally.As for the categories most sought after by travelers from Latin America, Incredible Pools, Beach, Tropical, National Parks, among others, are the favorites.
Asia-Pacific and South America
“This winter season, guests are setting their sights on dream destinations in Asia-Pacific and South America, from Osaka, Japan to São Paulo, Brazil. Given that Japan eased border restrictions last year, in October 2022, it is not surprising that one of the country’s jewels, Osaka, is one of the hottest destinations for this winter and holiday season,” it was detailed.
Global trend destinations:
Osaka, Japan
Hong Kong
Quebec, Canada
Taipei, Taiwan
Rio de Janeiro Brazil
Hanover, Germany
Wānaka, New Zealand
Sao Paulo, Brazil
MuangPattaya, Thailand
Favorite domestic destinations for Latin Americans:
Brazil Gramado, Mairiporã and Fortaleza
Mexico Isla Mujeres, Morelia and Mérida
Colombia Coveñas, Santa Fe de Antioquia and Pasto
Chile Ancud, Christmas and Puchuncavi
Peru Miraflores, Cusco and Cieneguilla
Costa Rica Santa Teresa Beach, Puerto Viejo and Nosara