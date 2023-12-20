Santa Teresa, Puerto Viejo and Nosara: Preferred Destinations for Latinos this Season￼

The beaches of Costa Rica are among the favorite destinations for Latin travelers to enjoy this season, according to the Airbnb platform. Latin American travelers are also interested in traveling to the interior of the region such as Punta del Este in Uruguay, Florianópolis in Brazil, Mexico City, among others.

While Rio de Janeiro and Sao Paulo in Brazil and Crucecita in Mexico are among the destinations that are trending globally.As for the categories most sought after by travelers from Latin America, Incredible Pools, Beach, Tropical, National Parks, among others, are the favorites.

Asia-Pacific and South America

“This winter season, guests are setting their sights on dream destinations in Asia-Pacific and South America, from Osaka, Japan to São Paulo, Brazil. Given that Japan eased border restrictions last year, in October 2022, it is not surprising that one of the country’s jewels, Osaka, is one of the hottest destinations for this winter and holiday season,” it was detailed.

Global trend destinations:

Osaka, Japan

Hong Kong

Quebec, Canada

Taipei, Taiwan

Rio de Janeiro Brazil

Hanover, Germany

Wānaka, New Zealand

Sao Paulo, Brazil

MuangPattaya, Thailand

Favorite domestic destinations for Latin Americans:

Brazil Gramado, Mairiporã and Fortaleza

Mexico Isla Mujeres, Morelia and Mérida

Colombia Coveñas, Santa Fe de Antioquia and Pasto

Chile Ancud, Christmas and Puchuncavi

Peru Miraflores, Cusco and Cieneguilla

Costa Rica Santa Teresa Beach, Puerto Viejo and Nosara