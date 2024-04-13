Santa Ana Will Enjoy the EMAI 2024 Tango Festival For Free

The Municipal School of Integrated Arts (EMAI) of Santa Ana, will hold, from April 16 to 20, the second edition of the EMAI 2024 Tango Festival, addressing the Argentine rhythm through history, music, dance and song .

Under the direction and production of the former Argentine ambassador Oscar López Salaberry, this new edition will be held at the EMAI facilities, with a complete tango calendar. Presentations have also been scheduled at the Church of Santa Ana.

The idea is to consolidate the dissemination plans of the Municipal School of Integrated Arts (EMAI) and reiterate the support and commitment of the Local Government of Santa Ana with the dissemination of culture.

The realization of this activity, which will undoubtedly have a positive national impact, due to its clear purpose of contributing to the educational development of the community, is a good opportunity for entertainment and musical training for the inhabitants of the canton and all those who wish to participate.

Talented artists, producers and cultural managers have joined together in this communal initiative, but with international projection and scope. López Salaberry, director and general producer, is the leader of this proposal, where everyone will have total and free access.

Oscar López Salaberry

Known as the ambassador of Tango, Oscar López Salaberry served as ambassador of Argentina from 1997 to 2000. When he finished his duties, he stayed to live in San José and immediately created a platform that came to have a legion of fans. It was then that Simply Tango was born, an audience phenomenon for seven years, on Radio Eco, where it added three thousand programs. Given that response, López Salaberry felt motivated and began to build an entire tango feat. He then went around the country making presentations and giving dance classes. Since then he has organized festivals, tributes to Gardel and the great performers, had a spot on television, traveled to other capitals and ended up turning tango into his apostolate and into his unstoppable and inexhaustible cultural chair. He is currently flooding Guanacaste with tango, for which he moved to live in Playas del Coco, from where he travels to different places in the province. Lawyer by profession, professor of Legal Engineering at the University of Patagonia and who was Minister of Development of Patagonia, professor of Analysis of Economic Reality at the National University (UNA) and at the Autonomous University of Central America (UACA), thanks every time he can the opportunity that the tango followers gave him here.

EMAI Chamber Orchestra

The EMAI Orchestra stands out for the excellence of its members, the quality of their performances and serious and constant work that has given the group the consistency and security that an orchestra of such characteristics requires. EMAI teachers and students stand out for their virtuosity and their permanent desire for growth and excellence. Founded by the renowned musician Jorge Luis Acevedo, its director emeritus, the orchestra is currently directed by Jorge Luis Alvarado Bravo. Together or individually, its members are talented musicians with great projection. The EMAI has dozens of teachers specialized in various areas and instruments and has approximately 800 students. This entity brings together various music groups such as the Advanced Guitar Orchestra, Orchestra Latin American, Lyrical Choir, Municipal Symphony Orchestra, Youth Orchestra, Intermediate Orchestra, Elementary Orchestra and the Folk Music Ensemble.

The EMAI

The Municipal School of Integrated Arts (EMAI) is a cultural project sponsored by the Municipality of Santa Ana and executed by the EMAI Association for the culture of Santa Ana. They are recognized by the Ministry of Public Education within the context of Municipal Schools, thus allowing students to opt for an official degree to practice in the national educational system. They provide an alternative employment program for young arts professionals. They are an intergenerational regional program that integrates the family, developing individual and collective artistic potential on equal terms. The EMAI offers training in different art disciplines through adequate guidance of study programs, with the appropriate personnel who contribute to the comprehensive training of the individual. This entity of communal and social good, promotes the transformation and growth of the human being, his family nucleus and that of the community, through art. The EMAI bases the concept of learning on the well-known philosophies “Learning by doing” and “Permanent cultural projection” within a strict and systematic program where talent, discipline, practice and passion are vital.

Tango

Tango is one of the most representative artistic expressions of Argentine culture. Tango is made up of three essential elements such as music, dance and poetry. Furthermore, since 2009, it has been considered by the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) as Intangible Heritage of Humanity. Tango is the result of the fusion of some genres such as the habanera, the milonga, the polka or the Andalusian tango. At first it was not well accepted by the wealthy classes or the church, but over the years, it gained acceptance and at the beginning of the 20th century the compositions appeared that would catapult tango to fame definitively. It has its origin from the fusion between two great cultures, one coming from European emigrants, whose descendants were from African slaves; and the other a little further south, from the inhabitants of both Argentina and Uruguay. Tango was born on the banks of the Río de la Plata in the port cities of Buenos Aires, Argentina and Montevideo, Uruguay, in the late 1800s. It gradually grew into a unique blend of people and musical traditions that grew at the same time.

EMAI 2024 Tango Festival Program:

Tuesday April 16, 7 p.m.

EMAI Symphony Orchestra

EMAI facilities.

Repertoire: Argentine and Costa Rican tangos.

Director and pianist: Jorge Luis Alvarado Bravo.

Guest violinist: Juan Carlos Martínez Araya.

Accordionist: Luis Ignacio Granados Ramírez

Guest pianist: Víctor Eduardo Ramírez Marín.

Wednesday, April 17, 7 p.m.

New Tango Trio

EMAI facilities.

Héctor Murillo Alvarado Bravo, piano.

Juan Carlos Martínez Araya, violin.

Thursday, April 18, 7 p.m.

Unauthorized history of tango

EMAI facilities.

Told by Adriana Berrotarán and Oscar López Salaberry, with four tango couples: Mercedez Barboza and Milton Medina, Ricardo Jara and Sylvia Gutierrez, Max Boza and Irene Serrano and Ofelia Deschamps with Oscar Lopez Salaberry.

Friday, April 19, 7 p.m.

San Jose Concert Band

Direction of Maestro Juan Loaiza.

Place: Church of Santa Ana.

Adriana Berrotarán and Héctor Iván Quinteros will sing.

Bandoneon soloist: Oscar López Salaberry.

Saturday April 20, 6 p.m.

The Salaberry Tango Show

EMAI facilities.

Roberto Antillón (guitar), Álvaro Matus (guitar), Carlos Flores (bass), Oscar López Salaberry (bandoneon), Héctor Iván Quinteros (singer).