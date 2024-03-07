More
    San Pedro De Santa Cruz Will Have Communal Festivities After 10 Years of Absence

    With the great objective to give back to the people that joy that is typical of the region

    “And as time passes, suddenly it’s years gone”…Says the verse of a song by the renowned singer-songwriter Silvio Rodríguez, which could be applied to what happened in the community of San Pedro de Santa Cruz, who after a pause of 10 years old will have the opportunity to organize their communal festivals again.

    Time has passed, and it was a distant year 2013 when this community managed to organize its celebrations for the last time, which remained in the memory of its locals as one of the best festivals in the Region.

    However, the San Pedro Comprehensive Development Association has its sights set on the future, aware that the past can no longer be changed and that it is only up to them to look forward. This is why they have taken the organization of these festivities with the necessary seriousness so that all activities are a success.

    April 4 to 7

    The agreed dates for the return are April 4 to 7. However, the festival commission is ambitious because they are organizing: Parades, children’s and youth reign, montaderas, topes, dances, among other activities.

    We spoke with Sandra Matamoros, president of the ADI of San Pedro, who told us:

    “One of our great objectives is to give back to the people that joy, through the festivities, that is typical of our region. Likewise, reactivate this type of activities, because thanks to them, we can bring prosperity to all the social and economic actors of our town.”

    In addition to this, the community is aware of the challenge of resuming an activity that seemed distant a year ago, but which, thanks to the work of a group of ambitious people, was resumed to put this town in the spotlight again.

    “On our part, you can expect hard work, because for a few months we have been meeting to not leave a single detail behind, and so that the people who accompany us can enjoy an event full of traditions and activities worth remembering,” concluded Mrs. Sandra.

