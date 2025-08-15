The community of San Pedro de Santa Cruz is organizing its first entrepreneurship fair for its residents. This event will take place on Friday, August 15th, and Saturday, August 16th, in the Community Hall and surrounding areas.

These activities aim to create opportunities for individual, family, and community businesses and projects. They also aim to provide a showcase for the talents of residents, increase the economic dynamism of the area, and increase the productive chains of its residents.

Kristhiana Ruiz, one of the organizers, said:

“This process has been possible thanks to the support of the Development Association, the Municipality of Santa Cruz, and several volunteers committed to the economic development of our community.”

Furthermore, as an incentive for visitors, the organizers report that the fair will feature a variety of products and supplies, including: artisanal foods such as pastries, bakery items, graphic design, lettering, Creole foods, jewelry, massage candles, body creams, aromatic lines, floristry, and fabric items, among others.

However, like any activity about to begin in the towns of our Canton of Santa Cruz, it requires the support and accompaniment of the residents, and that they identify with these types of events that generate prosperity and stability for the families involved.

Very proud of the commitment

“As coordinator, I am very proud of the commitment each entrepreneur has demonstrated. This fair is not only a showcase for their products, but also an opportunity to strengthen the local economy and build community. I invite all residents and visitors to support us, because behind every venture lies a story of hard work, dreams, and hope,” Kristhiana concluded.

