San José Marathon Will Attract More Than 5 Thousand Runners

The seventh edition of the San José Marathon already has a date to be the sporting epicenter that will receive more than 5 thousand athletes from more than 30 countries, who will compete in four categories: 5 km, 10.5 km, 21 km and 24 km. The activity will take place on Sunday, May 12, with departure and arrival in the Central Park of San José starting at 5 a.m.

The person dedicated on this occasion will be Father Sergio Valverde, in honor of his work in the Holy Spirit project. In addition, the organization will continue with the tradition of selecting a letter from the word “San Jose”, for the medals in this case it will be the “O” whose emblem will be optimism.

The route includes flat routes and an environment of emblematic buildings and infrastructure of the city, offering a unique experience for participants.

A safe place

This sporting event not only promotes athletic competition, but is also a safe place that encourages inclusion and physical activity as fundamental elements for health and well-being. This year, 45% women and 55% men registered, as well as the participation of 150 people with disabilities.

Promotion of health and the improvement of life quality

“The San José Marathon responds to the objectives of promoting active models of citizen behavior, creating spaces for the promotion of health and the improvement of quality of life, through sport, recreation and physical activity,” commented Reynaldo. Fernández, Sports Director of the Committee.

Among the list of innovations at the sporting event, the inclusion of QR codes in the competition numbers stands out, allowing athletes to know their time immediately upon finishing the race.

The Expo Marathon, for participants to purchase their participation kits, will take place on May 10 and 11 in the El Cubo de Cristal Building located in the National Stadium, where you can also enjoy recreational activities and a sports fair .

On the other hand, the organization of the security event has implemented an extensive security device coordinated by the Municipal Police and the General Directorate of the Traffic Police. Road closures will remain in place from 4:30 a.m. until 11:30 a.m., thus guaranteeing a smooth development.

Important event information

Date and time: Sunday, May 12 at 5 a.m.

Departure point: San José Central Park

Category prices:

5 km: $38

10.5 km: $45

21 km: $55

$42 kms: $65

You can register on the official website of the competition