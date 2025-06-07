More
    Search
    SportTCRN
    Updated:

    Sámara to Bring Together Nearly 400 Beach Volleyball Fans in Costa Rica

    Tourist Zone Expects Around 130 Competitors

    By TCRN STAFF
    0

    Must Read

    TCRN STAFFhttp://www.TheCostaRicaNews.com
    Like you, we are tired of corporate media that is politically driven and one sided. So we decided to focus on news that’s important to people. We’re Creating a Conscious alternative news network that we feel the world needs and we need your help! We can’t do this without you! Support news and media that matters and that can help change our world!

    Beach volleyball will attract nearly 400 visitors (competitors and fans) to Sámara de Nicoya thanks to a competition that will take place on June 21 and 22. The Sámara Beach Volleyball Challenge 2025 is scheduled for that weekend, with 128 athletes already registered in the Open Category for men and women.

    Fernando Guerra, coordinator of the event, which is supported by the Sámara Beach Tourism Chamber (CTPS), emphasized that “the public response has been extraordinary, so much so that we already have over a hundred registered participants.”

    “Usually, each athlete travels with two or three people; therefore, it is possible that around 400 people will arrive at the beach that weekend, boosting the local economy,” Guerra said.

    The new sporting event will be the second time that Playa Sámara hosts this type of volleyball. Last March, this tourist area in the canton of Nicoya hosted a round of the National Beach Volleyball Championship.

    Leveraging the experience

    “We have leveraged this experience to organize this new event for several weeks now, thanks to the logistical support of the Chamber of Tourism, which was fully involved in the organization as part of its projects to increase visitation,” Guerra emphasized.

    New Directions

    Massimo Gambari, President of the CTPS, indicated that the Sámara Beach Volleyball Challenge 2025 is a project that falls “within the plans to promote sport as one of the great strengths of local attractions, along with natural beauty and a safe environment, among other strengths.”

    “At the Chamber, we have accumulated experience organizing highly successful sporting events thanks to advantages such as facilities like excellent transportation, available accommodations for all market segments, and a group of collaborators who work with commitment to this type of initiative,” Gambari emphasized. Those who wish to register for this event can do so by calling 86562486.

    Resonance Costa Rica
    At Resonance, we aspire to live in harmony with the natural world as a reflection of our gratitude for life. Visit and subscribe at Resonance Costa Rica Youtube Channel https://youtube.com/@resonanceCR
    - Advertisement -
    SourceTCRN STAFF
    ViaBELEIDA DELGADO
    Previous article
    The 6 Signs You Live in a “Sick” House: Why It’s Important to Detect It and How to Reverse It
    Next article
    Ready to Travel This Summer? These Five Tips Will Help You Achieve the Best of It

    LEAVE A REPLY

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here


    Subscribe to our newsletter

    Get all the latest news, events, offers and special announcements.

    Latest News

    TravelTCRN STAFF -

    Ready to Travel This Summer? These Five Tips Will Help You Achieve the Best of It

    If you're thinking about taking a well-deserved vacation this summer, this may be the best time to start planning....

    More Articles Like This

    Contact us: [email protected]

    © Copyright 2009-2025 The Costa Rica News / 14 Years of Pura Vida in Costa Rica / Alternative News For Costa Rica /

    Language »