“Sámara Cross” Event Will Receive About 400 Competitors Crossing Ballast, Rivers and Coast

The community of Playa Sámara – and surrounding places – will be the perfect setting for an athletics test that will pass through asphalt surfaces, ballast, rivers and the coast during an event that will take place on April 27.That day, starting at 5:00 a.m., the group will leave in front of the Sámara Sports Plaza and then complete the route and finish at the Beach.

The Sámara Cross 2024 is a competition designed for lovers of adventure sports that has the support of the Sámara Beach Tourism Chamber (CTPS), the Municipality of Nicoya, Gatorade and Colados Heinz, whose logistics is in charge of Global Sportx Group (GSxG). The organizers said that those who participate will be able to do so in the distances of 10 kilometers (km), half marathon and 30 km.

The perfect conditions

According to Isaac López, Manager of GSxG, Sámara has the “perfect conditions to carry out a competition, the beach is very beautiful, it is surrounded by mountain areas and rivers that add a very important “plus” that always attracts the attention of participants”.

“We were born in 2005 as a pioneer and leader in Sports Marketing. We develop and create lasting relationships between brands and sporting events in the country, fulfilling a serious commitment to excellence in sport, as is the case with this project that we are developing on this occasion,” López highlighted.

The GSxG representative added that between 350 and 400 people are expected to participate in the Sámara Cross 2024. The details of the sports call can be found at the link: https://gsxg.net/etn/samara-cross/

Lots of impact

Xavi Palomar, President of the CTPS, highlighted that this year that organization began an aggressive sports marketing plan for Sámara to turn that Nicoyan community into a “reference for the attraction of sports tourism.”

“This is a segment that is in line with the type of clientele we want to attract: families, young people, lovers of various disciplines and healthy lifestyles. The experiences in this field around the world have been extremely successful because they have an enormous multiplier effect on a large amount of business such as hotels, restaurants and transportation, among other areas,” Palomar highlighted.

According to IPSO – a sports and outdoor magazine focused on megatrends in the field – “the global sports tourism market is estimated at $USD 587.87 billion in 2022 and is expected to reach a growth rate of 17% in 2030. Europe is the largest sports tourism market in the world, with 38.01% of revenue. The activity offering includes sporting events, training camps and active holidays.”