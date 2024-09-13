Safe Tourism for Women in Costa Rica: Nature, Climate Action and Science

Johana Alemán Zamora and Kaliana Vargas Corrales are the founding biologists of Biomujeres and they love to think that beyond the fact that there is no time to lose in terms of action against climate change, every second that advances is a step towards a more hopeful future. They state the following:

“This leads us to live as Biomujeres, women passionate about nature and the well-being of others, driving us to act through awareness and scientific dissemination. As women in science, we have the duty and vocation to transmit knowledge, educate and disseminate discoveries. For us, safe and comprehensive scientific tourism for women represents a crucial platform that facilitates both personal and collective discoveries”.

Beyond being a branch of ecotourism focused on observation and healthy contact with nature, these experiences encourage the development of new knowledge, inspiring discoveries and a deeper understanding of the rich biodiversity that Costa Rica offers.

Unfortunately, many tourism experiences lack safety, which raises gender concerns. Therefore, safe scientific tourism for women emerges as a transformative and comprehensive alternative that guarantees the care and well-being of participants. In addition, it provides tools for personal growth, strengthens female unity, promotes environmental awareness and contributes to the protection of our biodiversity.

Appreciate and understand the diversity of our environment

Exploring nature not only gives us the opportunity to appreciate and understand the diversity of our environment, but also confronts us with the challenges of climate change: the decline in biodiversity, ocean acidification, changes in precipitation patterns and the ongoing threat to food security, among others.

However, these challenges represent an opportunity for each person to contribute to cultivating climate awareness, mobilizing action and taking steps to protect our natural resources. From choosing destinations and activities that promote sustainable and environmentally friendly practices, to supporting local conservation and responsible community development initiatives, every action counts.

Our collective climate action not only grows, but also inspires us to see how women who are not directly related to science are passionate about caring for water, protecting forests, understanding the role of living beings, recognizing the importance of recycling, as well as other interests related to climate action. And it is thanks to enjoying these types of experiences that what they learn can be replicated in their homes, at work, and throughout their environment.

Strengthening female solidarity

In short, safe scientific tourism for women not only promotes connection with nature and scientific dissemination, but also strengthens female solidarity and fosters global climate awareness.

This comprehensive experience not only empowers women committed to biodiversity, but also inspires collective climate action that transforms the knowledge acquired into tangible actions to protect our natural environment and promote a sustainable future for all.

At Resonance, we aspire to live in harmony with the natural world as a reflection of our gratitude for life. Visit and subscribe at Resonance Costa Rica Youtube Channel https://youtube.com/@resonanceCR