Russian Scientists Awaken Animal that Was Frozen for 24,000 Years

In the frozen soil (permafrost) of Siberia, a team of Russian scientists found a microscopic animal that was frozen for 24,000 years and which they managed to ‘wake up’. Their fascinating finding, published in June in the journal Current Biology, could lead to better ways to preserve human cells, tissues and organs.

“Our report is the strongest evidence to date that these multicellular animals can withstand tens of thousands of years in cryptobiosis, the state of almost completely stopped metabolism”, said Stas Malavin, co-author of the study and a biologist at the Institute for Physicochemical Problems and Biologics in Soil Science.

His laboratory specializes in isolating microscopic organisms from ancient Siberian permafrost. To collect samples, they use a drilling rig in some of the most remote places in the Arctic.

The Rotifer

This creature, called a rotifer, was found in the permafrost at a depth of 3.5 meters. Radiocarbon dating revealed that the sample was approximately 24,000 years old, that is, thousands of years before the end of the last ‘ice age’.

Once thawed, the rotifer, which belongs to the genus Adineta, was able to reproduce in a clonal process known as parthenogenesis. To understand their freezing and retrieval procedure, the researchers frozen and then thawed dozens of them in the lab.

Studies showed that these beings could resist the ice crystal formation that occurs during slow freezing. This suggested that they have some mechanism to protect their cells and organs from damage at extremely low temperatures.

Being possible

“The bottom line is that a multicellular organism can be frozen and stored as such for thousands of years and then come back to life. The dream of many fiction writers”, added Malavin.

“Of course, the more complex the organism, the more difficult it will be to keep it alive frozen and, in the case of mammals, this is not currently possible. However, going from a unicellular organism to an organism with intestine and brain, even if it is microscopic, is a great step forward”, he explained.

The specialist pointed out that it is still not clear what it takes to survive frozen, even for a few years, and if doing so for thousands of years makes a big difference, since it is an issue that requires further study. The researchers say they will continue to explore the Arctic samples for other organisms capable of such cryptobiosis in the long term.