Rubyglow, a pineapple grown in Buenos Aires, Puntarenas, was recognized as Best Food Innovation at the World Food Innovation Awards 2025, organized by FoodBev Media.

The World Food Innovation Awards celebrate the most outstanding advancements in the food and beverage sector. They also recognize products that stand out for their innovation, sustainability, and consumer appeal.

It beat out finalists from:

United States (freeze-dried fruit)

Mongolia (ice-cold drinks with electrolytes)

China (yogurt with probiotics)

United Arab Emirates (instant noodles)

Singapore (ramen).

Rubyglow was launched early last year. Previously, the company launched other pineapples from Costa Rica, such as Gold Extra Sweet, Honeyglow, Pinkglow, and Zero. Representin global leadership in the pineapple category.

“We always seek to push the boundaries of agricultural innovation, and this pineapple is a shining example of that commitment. We are incredibly proud of this recognition,” the manager of the company said in a statement.

Crossbreeding varieties that give life to this pineapple

This variety is a cross between a traditional pineapple and a purple pineapple—which is generally inedible—making Rubyglow a hybrid fruit produced using traditional crossbreeding techniques.

The pineapples have a patent registered in the United States, ripen naturally on the vine in our country, and are sold exclusively abroad without the crown, the limited supply of seeds and the long growing cycle make it a rare and exclusive fruit, he added. Currently, global demand exceeds supply, and there are already waiting lists. In fact, the forecast was to sell only 3,000 pineapples this year, 2,000 fewer than last year.

Pineapple in Nicaragua

The announcement of this recognition comes almost two months after it was learned that Fresh Del Monte would take legal action for the illegal cultivation and harvesting of pink pineapple in Nicaragua.

This comes after Nicaraguan media reported that Bernar Miranda, originally from Costa Rica and living in Nueva Guinea, had successfully begun producing this variety.

“According to Miranda, his goal is to establish a seedbed and then offer seeds to other local producers. This will promote a new agricultural alternative that could open up opportunities in the national and international markets,” reported local media.

In response, the company emphasized that “if any unauthorized production, marketing, or distribution of this fruit is identified and confirmed, legal proceedings will be taken.”

At Resonance, we aspire to live in harmony with the natural world as a reflection of our gratitude for life. Visit and subscribe at Resonance Costa Rica Youtube Channel https://youtube.com/@resonanceCR