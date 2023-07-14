Even if we haven’t put on makeup, cleaning our face is essential. Therefore, establishing a routine to take care of the skin at night will allow us to have a much healthier and younger complexion.

The routine to take care of the skin at night is just as important, or even more, than the steps we follow in the morning before leaving the house. It is essential if we want to take care of our complexion and have beautiful and healthy skin.

In this article we share 7 tips that we must apply daily. In less than 10 minutes, and with the right products for the skin, we will be able to prepare the face for a restful rest.

Nighttime skincare routine

The American Academy of Dermatology suggests us to know the type of skin to choose the appropriate products and care according to its characteristics. Therefore, first of all it is convenient to know if we have oily, combination, dry, normal or sensitive skin.

Once we have this defined, we can search the market for the products that suit the needs. Then, we can incorporate them into the routine to take care of the skin at night. What should we consider?

1. You should always remove make-up

An adequate facial cleansing routine allows us to remove those impurities that remain on the surface of the skin. Thus, we reduce the risk of imperfections.

The first step in the nighttime skincare routine is the most important. We must remove make-up well before proceeding to prepare the face for the break. If we don’t remove the remains of makeup we will block the pores and wake up looking much worse in the morning.

As a publication in the Indian Journal of Dermatology highlights, many of the cosmetic products we use are not water soluble and therefore washing the skin is not enough to remove them. So, we must choose cleaners that have substances with this capacity and that, in addition, do not cause skin irritation.

We can opt for a thicker and oilier make-up remover if we use a good amount of permanent cosmetics.

On the other hand, for more superficial and natural makeup we can use a more fluid and light product.

We can also complement cleaning with soaps, creams and exfoliating products. The latter should only be used 1 or 2 times a week.

2. A tonic for tiredness

The nighttime skin care routine should also include a toner to combat signs of fatigue and complement cleansing. According to information in Dermatology Times, there are currently formulas for each skin type: dry, oily, acne-prone, among others.

The ideal is to choose the one that best suits your needs. Thus, they can help us to deep clean the pores, balance the skin and provide hydration to the complexion.

We recommend opting for a product that does not contain alcohol, which provides a sensation of freshness but dries and damages the skin in the long term.

We can find some natural ones. The most popular are rose, rosemary and witch hazel.

3. The right serum for the skin

What are retinol creams used for?

The serum is a product that is applied just before the moisturizer and is characterized by a high concentration of nutrients. We can apply it in the morning and at night, although before going to bed is the most effective time.

A study published in the Journal of Clinical and Aesthetic Dermatology concluded that the use of serum, combined with washing and moisturizing cream, helps treat photodamaged skin and improves the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles.

The type of serum will depend on what we want to contribute to the skin. The most common contain hyaluronic acid, collagen, vitamins A, B or C, coenzyme Q10, etc.

4. A cream only for the night

From the age of 25 or 30 we can start using a specific night moisturizer. We must bear in mind that the facial cream that we apply at night is not the same as during the day. During the night hours, thanks to rest, the skin will absorb nutrients much better than during the day.

Therefore, in addition to providing hydration, this type of product helps fight aging. There are formulas with different components, choose one that suits your skin type, age and needs.

5. Use an eye cream

Eye creams are unlikely to remove existing wrinkles. However, including them in the night routine can be useful to protect this delicate area of ​​the face.

In a study published in the Journal of Cosmetic Dermatology, it was determined that four weeks of treatment with this type of product can help improve the smoothness of periorbital skin and reduce the appearance of larger wrinkles.

6. A self-massage is the most effective

What are retinol creams used for?

If we have a few more minutes to complete the routine to care for the skin at night, we should treat ourselves to a self-massage. Or, even better, get the partner to do it for us, so that the relaxation is greater.

A facial massage is the best remedy to relax facial tension, firm the skin and activate circulation. In this way, the skin will absorb the products that we have applied much better.

7. Rest

To complete the routine we must not forget these final tips related to a good rest:

The bedroom should be dark, without any kind of light.

Before going to sleep we should try to leave our minds blank, forget our worries and relax our faces.

If we have problems with facial swelling, when we get up we can try using cosmetics with a lighter texture, as well as a slightly higher pillow.

Sleeping less hours than we need affects the appearance of the face. However, sleeping too much also makes us look tired the next day.

Still haven’t applied these night care products to keep your skin radiant? Keep them in mind from now on to promote skin health. Also, do not forget to consult the dermatologist regularly.