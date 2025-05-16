The University of Costa Rica officially launched Robotifest 2025, opening the call for girls, boys, and young people from all over the country to venture into the world of ingenuity and innovation.

The UCR School of Industrial Engineering, in charge of Robotifest 2025, will open the call for participation to all Costa Rican educational institutions and the general public from May 9, 2025, to October 15, at the following website: http://eii.ucr.ac.cr/robotifest/robotifest.html

This way, dozens of students will be able to participate in this scientific-technological event, considered the most important in the Central American region, and will have the opportunity to fully exploit their creative potential and present projects and technological solutions to address various problems that impact our daily lives.

To achieve this objective, the University of Costa Rica offers participants robust support in the form of training, workshops, and talks on disruptive technologies in Industry 4.0, the Internet of Things, Artificial Intelligence, Predictive Analytics, Aerospace Engineering, Educational Robotics, and technology in general.

The event will be held in a bimodal format, offering virtual and in-person activities. It will feature nine participation categories: Open Projects, Scientific Posters, Nao V6 with Choregraphe and Nao Python, Automata, Forecasthon, Factory Simulation Game, Aerospace Challenge – Lunar Mission, and IoT & AI.

Engineer Natalia Ureña Pérez, coordinator of Robotifest 2025, stated that the main objective of the project is to democratize knowledge in science, technology, innovation, and robotics.

“We invite all primary and secondary schools in the country to participate in this great opportunity, as well as anyone interested in innovation and robotics to be part of this learning experience. The event is open to the public and is free of charge,” said Ureña.

Promoting equitable access to knowledge

Robotifest 2025 is part of the University of Costa Rica’s substantial contributions to the country in the areas of science and technology. This project promotes equitable access to knowledge about robotic applications and intelligent systems of the fourth industrial revolution, as well as the application of science and technology from a social perspective, contributing to improving the quality of life of Costa Ricans.

For more information about this social action project, please visit the following pages: https://www.facebook.com/RobotiFestUCR and

RobotiFestUCR (@robotifestucr) .

What are each of the challenges, challenges, and categories of Robotifest 2025?

In the “Open Projects” category, competitors must present a project that provides a solution to a relevant problem, with an innovative, viable, and functional prototype with automation, autonomization, and/or robotics applications.

In the “Scientific Poster” category, competitors must present a proposal that shows how a research problem has been addressed using a scientific method and its results analyzed systematically and with replicability.

The Nao V6 with Choregraphe and Nao Python categories are programming challenges at different levels of complexity to enable the NAO humanoid robot to execute the proposed challenges.

The Automata challenge involves presenting an artistic proposal with automation elements.

The Forecasthon category is a data analysis challenge to propose optimization of inventory levels by applying forecasting techniques.

The Factory Simulation Game competition consists of a virtual simulation platform, where teams must interact and make decisions to optimize the competitive results of a supply chain located in the context of a real factory.

The Aerospace Challenge-Lunar Mission category involves creating a rover capable of moving on the Moon that must meet the proposed challenges of moving and executing specific tasks after landing.

The IoT & AI challenge is based on building a minimum viable product that uses the Internet of Things and/or Artificial Intelligence to solve real-world problems.

