Companies and employees worldwide increasingly have been opening their eyes to the many benefits of the coworking or teleworking alternative before the Covid-19 Pandemic, an with this global health crisis, this has become even more evident.

That is, it is not currently necessary to have to be 8 hours a day in an office, to carry out productive work activities. The Resonance organization in Costa Rica has consistently promoted all the technological associated with teleworking before, during and definitely after the Coronavirus situation, in an authentic way.

It is wonderful to cowork and connect with our natural surroundings at the same time. The new normality that will arise after the Pandemic opens the possibility that there will be a tendency to move to rural areas and take advantage of these natural spaces to vacation and work outside the city for short periods of time or longer. The Pandemic has given greater impetus to teleworking, which is the way of giving continuity to projects, whether personal with some enterprise or within the corporate sector.

Resonance, today more than ever, drives and motivates the best of this digital tool, working from its spaces, giving its best commitment, with creativity and determination; where a work team, has the possibility to appreciate, connect, with the surroundings. Having the possibility of meditating, learning to live, to coexist, to meditate, to be a better person, while being productive.

According to a study carried out by the Costa Rican Coalition of Development Initiatives (Cinde) in May this year, 98% of companies in the service sector had successfully implemented remote wor and were operating regularly even during this crisis.

Two elements were crucial in this process: approval of the legal framework to regulate this type of work and the infrastructure required for the continuity of the operation from the homes.

At the moment the behavior that has been seen in the country is to take advantage of rural areas, as a space for recreation but also for work during the Pandemic. The trend of moving to rural areas will depend on the permanence of remote work.

Regarding this, in a global study by the consulting firm PwC, it is highlighted that due to the Pandemic, economic balancing measures must be a priority for entrepreneurs to maintain liquidity. These include savings in rentals, executive transfers, maintenance of physical spaces, and other costs related to 100% face-to-face operations.

These studies add that in the long term, the Pandemic could accelerate the exodus to regional cities and “de-urbanization”. All this refers to the fact that in large cities there is a ‘depopulation’ of offices and moves to other areas that offer a better quality of life. On the other hand, it is also said that, worldwide, offices as workspaces will not disappear, but rather will be modified.

In Costa Rica, there are already examples of this type of model such as Sykes and Amazon, where there is a central office but with branches of smaller size in different areas that allow optimizing access to human talent. This modality is known as a “workcation”, because it allows you to use these alternative types of spaces in order to get out of the routine and change your environment.

