Registration Is Now Open for the Fundeso and AVON Race Against Breast Cancer!

The run and walk ‘Every step is for you!’-in favor of the fight against breast cancer- will be held on Sunday, October 1st, 2023. And registration for the first activity is now open!

The funds raised will be donated to the National Foundation for Solidarity Against Breast Cancer (Fundeso), a non-governmental and non-profit organization that educates and promotes early detection of this disease. It also provides different types of help to patients and their families.

“Breast cancer is one of the leading causes of death for women in our country. This disease cannot be prevented, but it can be detected early, which offers greater chances of cure among patients. “We have organized this run and walk so that together we can help Fundeso to continue helping to save lives”, said Priscilla Carazo, general manager of AVON Costa Rica.

Race details

With distances of 5K and 10K, the AVON 2023 race has the endorsement of the Costa Rican Athletics Federation (Fecoa) and the Costa Rican Institute of Sport and Recreation (Icoder). In addition, it meets all the requirements demanded by both institutions, the organization reported.

Registration is priced at ¢16,000 and includes the event t-shirt, chip, medal, insurance policy, hydration, snacks, and sponsor products for the athlete. It can be purchased on the official page of the activity carreracaminata.avon.cr as well as on the website www.abuenpaso.cr and in Runners and Everlast stores.

In the case of the 5K distance, the winners of the female and male categories will be awarded ¢100,000 for first place, ¢75,000 for second, and ¢50,000 for third. In the 10K distance, the first place will be awarded with ¢150,000, ¢125,000 for the second, and ¢100,000 for the third.

“Those who participate in this race will help offer more opportunities to women so that they can detect cancer early. Also to improve their quality of life during the rehabilitation processes and learn more about the disease, through the different programs that Fundeso develops. The fight against cancer is daily and time is always pressing. That is why we invite all runners to register now and share the information about this charity race with their family and friends. Everything obtained by way of registration will be donated to the Foundation”, adds Carazo.

The route and contributions to Fundeso

The race will start at 6:30 a.m. The departure will be at the Grupo Purdy branch in Paseo Colón. The athletes will go down the south side of La Sabana park, then they will take the main street of Pavas, they will go up Ernesto Rohrmoser boulevard and finish the course in La Sabana.

“The entire starting area will be delimited with containment fences for the protection of the athletes. En route we will have the support of the Traffic Police and the Municipal Police, as well as medical assistance. The event has the corresponding civil liability policy”, explained Susana Pérez, Marketing Manager of AVON of Costa Rica.

AVON walk breast cancer

The walk will be free and will start at 7:30 a.m. You will have a 3K tour around La Sabana. Those walkers who wish to help generate resources for Fundeso will be able to purchase the pink shirt that will be available in the virtual store avonenlinea.cr as well as in the August and September catalogs. This so that they can request it from the AVON sales advisors. Its price will be ¢6,000.

The run and walk are carried out within the framework of an alliance between AVON and Fundeso, which was born 16 years ago. Thanks to its Pink Campaigns and the runs and walks carried out, between 2007 and 2022, AVON delivered ¢184 million, for a benefit in that period for 10,500 women.