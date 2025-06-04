More
    Search
    Featured Event
    Updated:

    “Reflejos del Mar” Exhibition Highlights Youth Perspectives on the Ocean and Coastal Communities of Costa Rica

    Building bridges between coastal and urban communities through art and underwater photography

    By TCRN STAFF
    0

    Must Read

    TCRN STAFFhttps://www.TheCostaRicaNews.com
    Creating a Conscious alternative news network that we feel the world needs. Pura Vida!

    The Reflejos del Mar group and the Spanish Cultural Center will inaugurate the exhibition “Reflejos del Mar: An Initiative on Oceans and Community” next Monday, June 9, at 1:00 p.m. at the National Stadium. This is a photography exhibition that seeks to build bridges between coastal and urban communities through art and underwater photography.

    The exhibition will be open until September 9, 2025. This exhibition features works by young people from the Costa Rican Southern Caribbean that portray their daily lives and connection with the ocean as a space of identity, culture, and life.

    The images were created as a result of participatory photography workshops led by the Reflejos del Mar group and in collaboration with the Spanish Cooperation in Costa Rica.

    The works by Libertad Van Dyke Arias, Maiten Moore, Matthieu Benneton, and Santiago Sarmiento address themes such as coastal migration, cultural diversity, underwater life, and environmental conservation. They highlight the richness of the marine environment from a local and youth perspective.

    This activity is part of the commemorations of International Oceans Day and is part of the Third United Nations Ocean Conference, which will be held in Nice, France, from June 9 to 13, 2025.

    The project is supported by the Ministry of Culture and Youth, ICODER, the Cultural Center of Spain, the Spanish Embassy in Costa Rica, and with the support of SelfArea and RapiFoto.

    Brief data

    Location: National Stadium, Northwest Main Entrance, La Sabana, San José

    Dates: June 9 to September 9, 2025

    Opening: June 9 at 1:00 p.m. – Free admission

    Reflections of the Sea invites the public to immerse themselves in a visual experience that reminds us that the sea also lives on in the memories and stories of those who inhabit it.

    Social media links:

    https://www.instagram.com/reflejosdelmarcr

    https://www.instagram.com/cce_costarica

    https://www.facebook.com/CCECostaRica

    Contact Information:

    Diego Miranda | +506 8956 4303 | [email protected]

    Ana María Arenas | +506 8894 0146 | [email protected]

    Resonance Costa Rica
    At Resonance, we aspire to live in harmony with the natural world as a reflection of our gratitude for life. Visit and subscribe at Resonance Costa Rica Youtube Channel https://youtube.com/@resonanceCR
    - Advertisement -
    SourceElizabeth Marie Lang Oreamuno
    ViaBELEIDA DELGADO
    Previous article
    77 Television Stations From 21 Countries Join SUNCINE and AECID for a World Without Plastics in a Historic Broadcast for the Planet
    Next article
    Costa Rican Rower Finished Fourth in Championship

    LEAVE A REPLY

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here


    Subscribe to our newsletter

    Get all the latest news, events, offers and special announcements.

    Latest News

    SportTCRN STAFF -

    Costa Rican Rower Finished Fourth in Championship

    Young Costa Rican rower Jorge Camacho finished fourth in an American competition for that sport during an event held...

    More Articles Like This

    Contact us: [email protected]

    © Copyright 2009-2025 The Costa Rica News / 14 Years of Pura Vida in Costa Rica / Alternative News For Costa Rica /

    Language »