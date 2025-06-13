The Reflejos del Mar group and the Cultural Center of Spain inaugurated the exhibition “Reflejos del Mar: An Initiative on Oceans and Community” last Monday, June 9, at the National Stadium. This photography exhibition seeks to build bridges between coastal and urban communities through art and underwater photography.

Participating in the opening were Ricardo Ramón Jarne, director of the Cultural Center of Spain; Eva Martínez Sánchez, Ambassador of Spain to Costa Rica; Jorge Rodríguez Vives, Minister of Culture; and Maiten Moore, Mathieu Benneton, and Santiago Sarmiento, who are exhibiting their photographs in the exhibition.

The exhibition will be open until September 9, 2025. It features works by young people from the Costa Rican South Caribbean that portray their daily lives and connection with the ocean as a space of identity, culture, and life. The images were created as a result of participatory photography workshops led by the Reflejos del Mar group and in collaboration with the Spanish Cooperation Agency in Costa Rica.

The works by Libertad Van Dyke Arias, Maiten Moore, Matthieu Benneton, and Santiago Sarmiento address themes such as coastal migration, cultural diversity, underwater life, and environmental conservation. They highlight the richness of the marine environment from a local and youth perspective.

International Oceans Day and of the Third United Nations Ocean Conference

This activity was part of the commemorations of International Oceans Day and of the Third United Nations Ocean Conference, which will be held in Nice, France, from June 9 to 13, 2025.

The project is supported by the Ministry of Culture and Youth, ICODER, the Cultural Center of Spain, the Spanish Embassy in Costa Rica, and with the support of SelfArea and RapiFoto.

Reflections of the Sea invites the public to immerse themselves in a visual experience that reminds us that the sea also lives on in the memories and stories of those who inhabit it.

