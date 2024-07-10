Rediscover the Gastronomy of Guanacaste within Framework for Annexation of the Nicoya District

Within the framework of the 200 years of the Annexation of the Nicoya District to Costa Rica, you have the opportunity to rediscover Guanacaste gastronomy. These are traditional dishes that, many of them, are made with corn; Furthermore, utensils made with gourds as well as pieces of Chorotega ceramics such as the traditional comal are still used in their preparations.

According to data from the Directorate of Cultural Heritage of the Ministry of Culture and Youth, among the most traditional dishes of this region of the country we can mention:

Tamales, which due to their characteristics are the ones with the greatest Mesoamerican tradition in the national territory

Corn rice (based on cracked corn and chicken)

Ajiaco

Achotada chicken (sweated with achiote), enchida and in sauce

Pork soup with stuffed meatballs and chicken soup with meatballs

Pozol with pork

Stone soups (milk with dough dumplings), curd and smoked bone soups

Stuffed loin

Juana Luisa (stew)

Feigned tongue

Quelite hash browns

Chicasquil

Chilote

Green banana.

More about Guanacaste gastronomy

In the category of breads and desserts, we could mention:

corn donuts

empanadas

Tanela

Marquesotes (pinol based)

Piñonates (striped green papaya box)

Drunken soup (marquesotes soaked in syrup and guaro)

Fritters

Tapa sweet marshmallows

rice cake

Rice pudding

Milk and coconut box

Roasted tamale

Pujagua rice atolillo and corn atoll

Corn tamal

Tasty (sweet stuffed bread)

Tamale stuffed with sweet

Tortillas palmed in the air

Tamale pisque

Drinks:

In relation to drinks, Guanacasteans have developed a strong tradition with:

Chicheme made with pujagua corn

Chicha with born corn

Eggnog

Pinol

Pinolillo

Slide

Horchata

Frescoes of fruits of the time

Cashew and nance wines, among others.

And the dishes from the sea are not far behind:

Piangua guacho (rice)

Ceviche

Fried fish

Rice with seafood

Piangua

Corn rice with seafood

Where to access the recipe books?

The Ministry of Culture and Youth indicates that, through a series of processes, it has been able to compile recipes and prepare a series of cookbooks of Guanacaste Creole cuisine, from various regions of the province.

Traditional cuisine of Villarreal de Santa Cruz: https://tinyurl.com/yc8233f6

Traditional Costa Rican cuisine, Guanacaste and central region of Puntarenas: https://tinyurl.com/ym4cmxsk

Traditional Nicoyan foods: https://tinyurl.com/2kyxuka9

Corn seed of life: https://tinyurl.com/y68crrw6

You can access all the recipe books in the digital library available on the institution’s website: www.mcj.go.cr.

Additionally, you can find a number of recipes on the MCJ Cultural Information System website: https://si.cultura.cr/

