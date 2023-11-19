Red-Eyed Frogs Show Off their Beauty and that of Costa Rica in London`s Classic Taxis￼

Since this week, drivers and passengers of vehicles in the city of London, England were surprised by the unexpected transit of three elegant classic-style taxis, which stand out for the striking image of a red-eyed frog on their front, together with a message that invites you to visit Costa Rica because at this moment it is “more essential than ever” for all those travelers interested in reconnecting with nature and the truly essential things in life.

Those who enter these vehicles will also come face to face with complementary images of part of the varied tourist offer of our country such as beaches, more of the Costa Rican fauna and outdoor activities such as canopy.

This novel activation in the English capital is part of the strategic promotional actions carried out by the Costa Rican Tourism Institute as part of its participation and that of 38 tourism entrepreneurs in World Travel World London 2023, a global business tourism fair classified as one of the most important in the world and Europe, which takes place in the large grounds of ExCel London in November.

Showing the Essential Costa Rica brand

“For three days, the largest exhibition center in London is filled with hundreds of thousands of people who work in tourism around the world and it is a great opportunity to show the Essential Costa Rica brand in everyone’s minds,” said Carolina Trejos, director of ICT Marketing. Trejos explained that, among the different strategies to take advantage of, it includes presence in public transport and, without a doubt, taxis are emblematic in the city of London.

Therefore, the recognized vehicles were decorated and covered with attractive elements and images of Costa Rica as a tourist destination, this to “generate a little intrigue for all those who do not yet know our country, so they can find out more and plan their next vacation.” by entering visitcostarica.com ”, he concluded.

Spreading social networks content referring to Costa Rica

During WTM London, professionals from the tourism sector who will be at the fair will be able to travel in taxis. One of the objectives is for them, as well as the general public, to take photographs and spread the content on their social networks referring to Costa Rica.

Additionally and under the same context of participation in WTM London 2023, Costa Rica is also promoted during the days of the fair at the Customs House and Prince Regent train and metro stations. Both are used by people to get to the ExCeL Exhibition Center, headquarters of the fair, in order to take advantage of the train trips of the attendees, while capturing the attention of the general public, which reinforces the image of Costa Rica as one of the best tourist destinations for the next vacation of Europeans.

Excellent season

Based on the most recent visitation statistics from the ICT, in the first nine months of the year, Europe added the arrival of 319,691 tourists by air and a positive variation of 4.9% compared to 2022. Between January and September 2023, 49,780 British tourists have visited our country.

