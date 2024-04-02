Recommendations to Enjoy the Beach with Your Pet When You’re On Vacation

This vacation, if you plan to enjoy the beach with your pet, the National Animal Health Service (SENASA) of the Ministry of Agriculture and Livestock advises you to take some precautions before making your trip, such as verifying that the chosen place allows the presence of pets.

Bring him a backpack

To ensure a pleasant and safe experience for your dog, it is important to prepare a backpack with all the necessary items such as water and a portable water bowl, treats to reward good behavior, enough food, a suitable bowl and appropriate toys, especially those that float for enjoy in the water.

The dog must be kept on a leash; Also bring bags to pick up your pet’s waste. Keeping the beach clean is a responsibility shared by all visitors.During your stay at the beach, carefully choose a quiet and shady place. If your dog has sensitive paws, consider using a pad to prevent burns from the heat of the sand, especially during the hottest parts of the day.

It is important to avoid intense exercise in the sun, as this could lead to heat stroke. Also, keep an eye out for possible dangerous objects hidden in the sand.Provide fresh water regularly and make sure your dog does not drink seawater as this could cause gastrointestinal problems.

Always keep close supervision over him, especially if you allow your dog to enter the sea, choose areas with shallow depth and without dangerous currents.Avoid contact with jellyfish or sea urchins. If your dog shows signs of not enjoying water, respect his preference and don’t force it.

When you return home, bathe your dog with fresh water to remove salt and sand. Check your ears for dirt, irritation and inflammation. Watch for frequent scratching, unusual head movements and postures, which could indicate ear problems.

Prioritize your pet’s safety and well-being

Remember that in some cases, the beach may not be the most suitable environment for your dog, especially if it has wounds or irritated skin. It is always important to prioritize your pet’s safety and well-being in all your outdoor activities.