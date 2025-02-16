El Castillo is a place you are proud to call home. Even though it only represents a small dot on the map, it is the kind of environment that stays with you, the kind of place you return to.

We may have our biases, of course. This is our home and the setting for many, many happy memories on the water with travelers looking to have fun, bond over many a trip on the water, listen to good music, eat good food and celebrate the best that life has to offer.

But a little bias is not such a big deal when it comes to El Castillo, and we are sure that most visitors to the area are more than a little biased when they talk about this place to their friends and family back home. If you need any more convincing, check out our top ten favorite reasons why El Castillo is a true jewel in the Costa Rican crown here:

1. Food has its own language

Wherever your travels take you, one of the best ways to understand a new place is through its food. It’s not just about the taste, but about getting to know the ingredients that grow in its soil, the traditions that have been passed down through generations, and the dishes that nourish, comfort, energize… or are simply there to be enjoyed.

Costa Rica is no exception, and we dare say that El Castillo is a little paradise for travelers who know that the way to the heart of a country is its gastronomy.

From the indulgence of ripe plantains to the practical yet delicious Casado, which will keep you going for a day of hiking, wakeboarding, or sightseeing. Even the simplicity of Gallo Pinto served with spectacular views of the rainforest will become a defining moment, or a cold, crispy ceviche that cuts the humidity of a rainy season afternoon.

El Castillo is full of restaurants, cafes, and small family-run sodas that offer menus with the most authentic dishes of Costa Rica. It’s a must-see, and you can read more about it here.

2. Surrounded by nature

Costa Rica cares a lot about its nature. Around 60% of the country is covered in beautiful tropical forests, carefully preserved and protected by local initiatives and the inhabitants themselves.

In El Castillo, this biodiversity is evident wherever you look. The area’s hotels, restaurants, sodas, yoga studios and other attractions are situated on the edge of the Arenal National Park and the many hectares of forest it encompasses.

This natural world is always in motion, always constant and consistent: an ancient rhythm carried out by its flora and fauna. Even on the busiest hiking trails, you can see for yourself: the untouched beauty of a deeply loved land.

3. Water sports are unprecedented

This is our specialty: Lake Arenal is perfect for water holidays. The conditions at the foot of the volcano lend themselves to the best experiences for beginners and experts alike, and it attracts people from all over the world thanks to its popularity among the global watersports community.

El Castillo is where the Volcano Watersports team is based. Our rental boats can take you out on the water for as long as you like – a couple of hours of tubing fun or a full day of learning to waterski, wakeboard or wakesurf.

We can’t dream of a better place than El Castillo for a much-needed vacation – from the views and temperature to the surface conditions and atmosphere. Of course, the people you’ll be out on the water with aren’t far behind either.

4. Visitors are always welcome

El Castillo makes up a very small part of Costa Rica, but its proximity to Arenal National Park and so many other world-famous attractions means it has welcomed many travelers over the years. This town knows how to turn strangers into friends and how to leave an impression on anyone who passes through.

5. The hot springs are second to none

In and around El Castillo you will find a multitude of natural hot springs, some buried deep in the forest and only accessible via difficult trails, while others are integrated into hotels and resorts in the area.

The feeling of immersing yourself in a natural hot spring is something that can’t be explained in words. You’ll know it when you feel it – the feeling of returning to nature in its purest form, rejuvenating mind, body and soul.

You’ll find plenty of local hot springs marked on the map, though it’s best to do your research beforehand as not all of them are suitable for bathing. It’s best to talk to the locals, who know the best spots and hidden gems.

6. You can see it from any angle

Swim or paddleboard in the waters of Lake Arenal and you’ll have the chance to take in the surroundings of El Castillo from a unique vantage point. Let the water sway beneath your feet, be silent and enjoy views that only the luckiest can see. You can also visit Sky Adventure, which is just a few minutes’ drive from El Castillo and offers unrivalled views of the area from the treetops.

El Castillo is also home to some Horse Tours, which offer the chance to see the area from another point of view. With the steady pace of the horses going into the forest, you get a whole new perspective on enjoying this land.

7. The Coffee!

Costa Rica is known around the world for its good coffee. It all comes down to a perfect combination of good weather, mineral-rich volcanic soil, and knowledgeable farmers, along with a real commitment to ensuring fairness in the industry.

The flavors of Costa Rican coffee differ greatly depending on where you are in the country, but the fact that the soil offers the perfect growing conditions for the Arabica bean helps ensure an incredible brew.

As a result, locals know good coffee when they see it, and the coffee shops around El Castillo are the perfect place to set a new standard for your cup.

Additionally, La Fortuna is home to North Fields, which offers a coffee and chocolate tour that will bring you face to face with the fascinating process from land to table.

8. Wildlife never disappoints

We’ve written about the wildlife you can find in and around Arenal National Park before, but there’s never a time when we’re not ready to wax lyrical again. Thanks to the incredible conservation work always going on around El Castillo, you have countless opportunities to meet the birds, insects, marine life, reptiles, and mammals that call this unique little part of the world home.

If you hike any of the trails laid out through the National Park, you’ll have no shortage of face-to-face encounters, while El Castillo’s own Butterfly Conservatory boasts an incredible array of species. From the medicinal herb garden to Turtle Pond to the Howler Trail, you’ll find more than just butterflies in this well-kept development.

9. The vibes

We don’t know why, but there’s something about the atmosphere that can’t be beaten, no matter how far our travels take us. The friendliness of the locals, the good food, and the beauty of the landscape combine to bring out the best in everyone, and those good vibes permeate the atmosphere in the best way.

Our best tip? Immerse yourself in the local social life. The places preferred by the people who live in El Castillo are the best to find the perfect atmosphere, whether it’s for eating, dancing, relaxing, or getting your adrenaline pumping.

10. You’ll sleep like a baby

El Castillo offers the perfect combination of comfort and nature in its purest form. Wherever you stay in the area, whether in a luxurious establishment or camping near the wildest places, the warm silence of the night will lull you into a restful sleep.

Add to that the fact that you’ll likely be pretty busy during the day with hiking, water sports, horseback riding, ziplining, and the pursuit of the perfect chorreadas, and we’re sure you’ll be hard-pressed to find a better night’s rest anywhere else on the planet.

There are many things we love about El Castillo, and we certainly know them all already. We like to think the best way to experience this place is with a careful balance of preparation and spontaneity: do your research, make your bucket list, but don’t get so busy that you can’t stop and smell the roses. This place creates irreplaceable memories among its visitors, and we can’t wait to be part of yours.