    Culture & LifestyleTCRN
    Updated:

    Real Stories Show the Impact of Knowing Genetic Truth in Costa Rica

    From pensions to family reunions: Each result changes a life

    By TCRN STAFF
    TCRN STAFFhttp://www.TheCostaRicaNews.com
    DNA testing has become a key tool for resolving family doubts, confirming ties, and making important decisions. Every result carries a story. At the ADN La Prueba laboratory, cases have been documented that reflect the emotional and legal impact of knowing the truth.

    Legal rights

    One such case is that of Mariana, who raised her son alone for three years without legal recognition of the father. “I didn’t come just for a result; I needed legal support,” she said. Thanks to the paternity test, she was able to prove her truth and guarantee the child’s right to the support of his biological father.

    Not my child

    Another case is that of Luis, who paid child support for more than five years without having contact with the child. Doubts grew, and he decided to take the test. The result was clear: he was not the father. Although it was a difficult blow, Luis acknowledged that learning the truth freed him from a burden that didn’t belong to him.

    A grandson

    Teresa had a different experience. After her son’s death, she learned she possibly had a grandson. Hope mingled with doubt. A grandparent test confirmed the bond. “Today that child is part of my family,” she said. For her, the result was not only an answer, but also an opportunity to keep her son’s memory alive.

    ADN La Prueba assures that each case has its own context “Behind every result is a story. We don’t just provide data; we also support people in decisions that shape their lives,” the company stated.

    Resonance Costa Rica
    At Resonance, we aspire to live in harmony with the natural world as a reflection of our gratitude for life. Visit and subscribe at Resonance Costa Rica Youtube Channel https://youtube.com/@resonanceCR

    SourceMelissa Gonzalez
    ViaBELEIDA DELGADO
    The Rise of Knitting, Embroidery, and Pottery as a Path to Wellness

