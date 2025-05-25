DNA testing has become a key tool for resolving family doubts, confirming ties, and making important decisions. Every result carries a story. At the ADN La Prueba laboratory, cases have been documented that reflect the emotional and legal impact of knowing the truth.

Legal rights

One such case is that of Mariana, who raised her son alone for three years without legal recognition of the father. “I didn’t come just for a result; I needed legal support,” she said. Thanks to the paternity test, she was able to prove her truth and guarantee the child’s right to the support of his biological father.

Not my child

Another case is that of Luis, who paid child support for more than five years without having contact with the child. Doubts grew, and he decided to take the test. The result was clear: he was not the father. Although it was a difficult blow, Luis acknowledged that learning the truth freed him from a burden that didn’t belong to him.

A grandson

Teresa had a different experience. After her son’s death, she learned she possibly had a grandson. Hope mingled with doubt. A grandparent test confirmed the bond. “Today that child is part of my family,” she said. For her, the result was not only an answer, but also an opportunity to keep her son’s memory alive.

ADN La Prueba assures that each case has its own context “Behind every result is a story. We don’t just provide data; we also support people in decisions that shape their lives,” the company stated.

