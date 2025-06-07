More
    Ready to Travel This Summer? These Five Tips Will Help You Achieve the Best of It

    The first step to achieving this goal is organizing your finances and adopting habits that will bring you closer to your goal

    By TCRN STAFF
    If you’re thinking about taking a well-deserved vacation this summer, this may be the best time to start planning. According to Yadira Ferreto, travel advisor, the first step to achieving this goal is organizing your finances and adopting habits that will bring you closer to your goal.

    Below are five key recommendations for achieving that dream trip:

    1. Create a travel budget

    The first step is to be clear about your income, expenses, and how much you can save each month. A detailed budget will allow you to visualize how much you need and how to achieve it without compromising your responsibilities.

    2. Define your destination in advance

    Doing research beforehand will help you understand entry requirements and the approximate costs of accommodation, food, transportation, and activities. You can also take advantage of promotions and lower rates if you book in advance.

    3. Design your itinerary

    Whether you’re traveling alone, with family, or with friends, it’s important to consider aspects such as transportation, accommodations, and meal options. Staying with acquaintances could save you a significant amount.

    4. Plan for the unexpected and purchase insurance

    It’s always a good idea to set aside an amount for emergencies. BN Seguros’ Travel Insurance offers comprehensive protection, ensuring your physical and emotional well-being during your trip.

    5. Boost your savings with financial support

    If a travel opportunity arises before you have the full amount saved, the BN Proyecto Ahorro program can be your ally. This option allows you to save part of your money and finance the rest with competitive terms.

