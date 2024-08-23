‘Radojka’ Returns to the Stage Again With Help of María Torres and Marcia Saborío

Radojka is a comedy about two women who are about to lose their jobs and do everything possible – and more – to preserve it. Even at the cost of their values.Radojka is, precisely, the name of an older adult of Serbian origin who decides to live her last years in Costa Rica.

And he does it alongside these two women who are his caregivers, but who in the face of a surprising event will not spare any action to support themselves financially.

This is the plot of the play that returns to the stage with the help of two consecrated figures of the national theater: María Torres and Marcia Saborío, who this year celebrate 44 years of their career.

A great success

“For us it was a great success when it premiered at the National Theater Company and at the Espressivotheater. This work gives us the certainty that our audience, in our theater (Gallito Pinto, in the Bambú Eco Plaza complex), could enjoy this wonderful work.

“It is very important that our audience knows that, in addition to being comedians with our wonderful characters, we are also character actresses who can do this work,” said Torres.

Closer to the public

The revival of this work in both theaters implied that the work was adjusted to the space conditions of the Gallito Pinto theater. This is in view of the fact that in previous editions it was presented in larger settings.

However, this has also resulted in something positive. Torres commented that by being closer to the seats, she and Marcia – in the skin of their characters – have achieved a greater rapport with the audience.

“People, for example, have sung happy birthday to Radojka with us. People applaud when we dance. People comment as if they were watching us on television.We hear all this more because we are closer and this gives the public more closeness. And the work really makes us think about the kind of human beings we are becoming,” she expressed.

The actress announced that later there will be an alternate cast made up of Carlos Rodríguez and Cristian López. Rita Campos and Gisela Solis.“The idea of ​​this alternate cast is very good for two reasons: one, so that people can meet new talents, and two because Marcia and I are no longer little girls. That’s why we later look for Marcia in some presentations with one of them and one of the men and me in others with others of them. For now we are both,” Torres concluded.

“Radojka” performs from Friday to Sunday.

