More
    Search
    Local News
    Updated:

    Racist Fires in the Recovery of CrünShürin

    200 hectares of forests, reforested area and regenerating pastures are burned

    By TCRN STAFF
    9
    0

    Must Read

    TCRN STAFFhttp://www.TheCostaRicaNews.com
    Like you, we are tired of corporate media that is politically driven and one sided. So we decided to focus on news that’s important to people. We’re Creating a Conscious alternative news network that we feel the world needs and we need your help! We can’t do this without you! Support news and media that matters and that can help change our world!

    Less than 15 days ago, the recovered CrünShürin farm – Brörán-Térraba Indigenous Territory – turned 6 years old, during that time 6 boys and girls were born who have spent the worst Easter of their short lives.  These boys and girls today know that this is their territory, that it is called the “land of deer” (CrünShürin) and that their tears, fear and cough these days have an origin in a deep racist hatred of the former and current usurpers of their lands.

    While many people celebrate, rest or meditate, the enemies of recovery generate these fires.  Robert Morales, recoverer and affected, assures that “we had not burned our farm for years, on Holy Thursday they burned us outside (on the Inter-American Highway) they saw a person running and then they picked him up.”

    Hit-and Run tactic

    “Most of the fires have been the same in CrünShürin, they come in a vehicle, the passenger gets out, turn on a fire and gets back in and they escape by car along the Inter-American highway,” says Jorge Sivas.  In addition, he remembers that they had another worse fire 4 years ago where they lost all the crops.

    The residents estimate that this Easter the arson fires burned 20% of CrünShürin, that is, about 200 hectares of mountain, reforested areas and pastures that are being left for natural regeneration.  In these areas it was possible to see deer, wild pigs, birds and a lot of diversity that returned and was already beginning to produce water.

    Residents on high alert

    They remain vigilant because high temperatures or the disastrous emboldening of the aggressors can start the fire again at any time.  In addition, they are preparing to form a fire brigade and train in fire management with a project that they manage to also have a hydrant, because although the firefighters are present, it has little water and limited capacity to control the fire.

    Cabécar territory also

    Also in the south, the fires caused in China Kichá have affected more than 200 hectares of Cabécar territory so far this year, for the fourth consecutive year affecting the planted areas, springs, forests and wildlife.

     The fires have burned almost 80% of the territory, as happened in 2022. Given this, the Faculty of Social Sciences of the UCR and the Socio-Environmental Kiosks Program have joined forces in the initiative “For territories for life donation campaign for China Kichá” that recovers the interest of the China Kichá community to obtain tools, seeds and trees for the revitalization of the territory of China Kichá.

    Resonance Costa Rica
    At Resonance, we aspire to live in harmony with the natural world as a reflection of our gratitude for life. Visit and subscribe at Resonance Costa Rica Youtube Channel https://youtube.com/@resonanceCR
    - Advertisement -
    SourceTCRN Staff
    ViaBeleida Delgado
    Previous article
    The New Silicon Valley of the Americas is in Costa Rica
    Next article
    “Sámara Cross” Event Will Receive About 400 Competitors Crossing Ballast, Rivers and Coast
    - Advertisement -

    LEAVE A REPLY

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here

    - Advertisement -

    Subscribe to our newsletter

    Get all the latest news, events, offers and special announcements.

    Latest News

    Featured EventTCRN STAFF -

    “Sámara Cross” Event Will Receive About 400 Competitors Crossing Ballast, Rivers and Coast

    The community of Playa Sámara - and surrounding places - will be the perfect setting for an athletics test...
    - Advertisement -

    More Articles Like This

    - Advertisement -

    Contact us: [email protected]

    © Copyright 2009-2023 The Costa Rica News / 14 Years of Pura Vida in Costa Rica / Alternative News For Costa Rica /

    Language »