Puzzle lovers have a date this weekend, as the First International Championship will be held in Costa Rica. Jacob Ramírez, of the Costa Rican Puzzle Makers Association, said participants are expected from Mexico, Colombia, Peru, and Chile.

“This is an activity that will be held in the country for the first time. In addition to the tournament, we will have a puzzle-sharing area, an exhibition, music, a street party, food sales, puzzles, accessories, and surprises,” Ramírez said.

The tournament will have four categories: children’s, individual, couples, and teams. Winners will receive certificates, medals, and puzzles. They will also receive a ranking increase in their world ranking.

Details

The event will take place on July 5 and 6 at the Ande Recreation Center in San Antonio de Belén, Ramírez explained. Specifically, they will be held on Saturday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., while on Sunday they will start at 8 a.m. and end at 1:30 p.m.

This tournament is sponsored by the World Puzzle Federation and is expected to have 31 registered teams, 62 couples, and more than 125 people. From all of them, the fastest competitors to put together a puzzle will be determined. If you are interested in participating, please contact Ramírez at 8710-4943.

The event is open to the public.

