More
    Search
    Culture & Lifestyle
    Updated:

    Puzzle Lover? Costa Rica to Host First International Championship

    Takes place this weekend in San Antonio de Belén

    By TCRN STAFF
    0

    Must Read

    TCRN STAFFhttps://www.TheCostaRicaNews.com
    Creating a Conscious alternative news network that we feel the world needs. Pura Vida!

    Puzzle lovers have a date this weekend, as the First International Championship will be held in Costa Rica. Jacob Ramírez, of the Costa Rican Puzzle Makers Association, said participants are expected from Mexico, Colombia, Peru, and Chile.

    “This is an activity that will be held in the country for the first time. In addition to the tournament, we will have a puzzle-sharing area, an exhibition, music, a street party, food sales, puzzles, accessories, and surprises,” Ramírez said.

    The tournament will have four categories: children’s, individual, couples, and teams. Winners will receive certificates, medals, and puzzles. They will also receive a ranking increase in their world ranking.

    Details

    The event will take place on July 5 and 6 at the Ande Recreation Center in San Antonio de Belén, Ramírez explained. Specifically, they will be held on Saturday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., while on Sunday they will start at 8 a.m. and end at 1:30 p.m.

    This tournament is sponsored by the World Puzzle Federation and is expected to have 31 registered teams, 62 couples, and more than 125 people. From all of them, the fastest competitors to put together a puzzle will be determined. If you are interested in participating, please contact Ramírez at 8710-4943.

    The event is open to the public.

    Resonance Costa Rica
    At Resonance, we aspire to live in harmony with the natural world as a reflection of our gratitude for life. Visit and subscribe at Resonance Costa Rica Youtube Channel https://youtube.com/@resonanceCR
    - Advertisement -
    SourcePaula Ruiz
    ViaBELEIDA DELGADO
    Previous article
    Carney Praises Canadian Unity at Kickoff of Canada Day Celebrations

    LEAVE A REPLY

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here


    Subscribe to our newsletter

    Get all the latest news, events, offers and special announcements.

    Latest News

    Local NewsTCRN STAFF -

    Carney Praises Canadian Unity at Kickoff of Canada Day Celebrations

    In his first Canada Day speech as prime minister, Mark Carney emphasized Canadian unity in a "changing" world. "158...

    More Articles Like This

    Contact us: [email protected]

    © Copyright 2009-2025 The Costa Rica News / 14 Years of Pura Vida in Costa Rica / Alternative News For Costa Rica /

    Language »