A large-format mural created by Costa Rican artist Sebastián Ayala captured the attention of thousands of passersby in Montreal, Canada, as part of the renowned The Mural Festival 2025. This is the first time Costa Rica has participated in this global urban art event.

The work was developed at the initiative of the Costa Rican Tourism Board (ICT). It covers an entire block in one of the busiest areas of the city. It depicts icons of Costa Rican culture, biodiversity, and lifestyle. It includes a toucan, a sloth, tropical fruits, traditional dances, and the phrase “Pura Vida” in green letters.

An Artistic Showcase for Half a Million Visitors

The Mural Festival received nearly 500,000 attendees during its 10 days. The ICT took advantage of the opportunity to promote the country’s brand among young travelers. For this reason, they handed out 3,500 postcards, offered tropical ice cream tastings, and offered a 3D experience of Costa Rican landscapes via QR code.

“This mural captures outstanding elements of our flora, fauna, and culture as a gigantic invitation to Canadian tourists,” said William Rodríguez, Minister of Tourism, who visited the project during its construction.

Campaign includes air travel promotion from Canada

As a complement to the mural, the ICT coordinated with Air Canada a 10% discount on flights to Costa Rica during the green season, valid for direct routes from Toronto and Montreal.

Canada is the second-largest source of tourists to Costa Rica, with 147,743 arrivals by air between January and May 2025, surpassed only by the United States.

Public art that connects with the Costa Rican soul

The mural will remain on display for at least a year in Montreal, as a symbol of Costa Rica’s welcoming and biodiverse spirit. “Our presence at the festival not only celebrates art, but also Costa Ricanness and our hospitality,” said Adalberto Rodríguez, ICT’s Canadian Market Coordinator.

The Mural Festival is free and takes place annually on Saint-Laurent Boulevard, Sherbrooke, and Mount Royal. All works are now in the public domain, allowing for free photography and distribution.

