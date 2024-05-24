Puntarenas Prepares For Largest Rowing Tournament on the Continent

For the second consecutive year, Playa Mantas in Punta Leona, Puntarenas, will be the setting for the American Beach Sprint Championship, a coastal rowing tournament that will bring together delegations from 11 countries from across the American continent.

This event, which will take place on Saturday, May 25 and Sunday, May 26, will serve to prepare potential competitors for the Los Angeles 2026 Youth Olympic Games.

With the participation of 44 competitors representing 11 nations such as Honduras, the United States, Mexico, Peru, among others, this championship promises to be a platform for talent and skill in the U19 and Open categories, in the Women’s Single, Men’s Single and Mixed Double divisions.

The competition, which combines speed and skill, will challenge rowers to cover a distance of 250 meters in a dynamic that includes slalom between buoys and a final sprint towards the finish line on the beach.

For all fans who wish to enjoy the tournament, the venue, the Punta Leona Hotel, offers the necessary logistical conditions to host a tournament of this magnitude, offering its proximity to the capital, facilities for delegations and the security provided by the beach as well as casualties. favorable currents, accesses and exits.

With this event they seek to promote this sport nationally and position the place as a world-class tourist and sports destination

“Costa Rica is the only country in Central America that practices this sport competitively. Starting in 2026, rowing will enter as an Olympic sport in the 2026 Youth Olympics in Senegal and for seniors in the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics. With these types of activities, we are seeking to develop the sport with a view to these Olympic Games, as well as making our beaches known internationally, in order to seek the vote of the countries so that when the continental qualifying round for the Olympic Games has to be held, our country is seen as a safe option to be able to carry it out,” expressed Luis Jimenez Briceño, President of the Rowing Federation.

Event information:

Date: May 25 and 26

Time: 8 am to 12 pm

Location: Mantas Beach

Admission will be open to the public

