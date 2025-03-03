Puntarenas Carnivals Are a Big Part of Costa Rica’s Festive Activities

Travelers to Costa Rica should definitely make it a priority to immerse themselves in the local culture and experience what daily life is like for the residents of this Central American country.

One of the best ways to do this is by watching or even participating in some of the country’s most popular festivals, including the Puntarenas Carnival. Traditionally, Carnival is a festive season, taking place before Lent, between February and March. And the Puntarenas Carnival is one of the best options in the world to experience this exciting tradition.

While it may not be as internationally recognized as the celebrations that take place in Italy or Brazil, the Puntarenas Carnival welcomes thousands of visitors from all over to dance the night away, enjoy a fireworks show, and participate in a number of recreational activities.

Carnival of the Queen

Known in Costa Rica as the Carnival of the Queen, the Puntarenas Carnival features parades that wind their way down the Paseo de los Turistas in the center of Puntarenas City. At these parades, visitors will have the opportunity to see pictorial representations such as comparsas (groups of dancers) and mascaradas (smiling giants with painted heads). The parades also include motorcyclists, stilt walkers, and local bands. The main march usually takes place on the last Saturday of the Carnival, leaving from the Balneario Municipal before heading toward Paseo de los Turistas.

Fishing and Volleyball Tournaments

Additionally, recreational activities such as fishing and volleyball tournaments take place daily during the Puntarenas Carnival, making it a wonderful experience for more adventurous travelers as well as those looking to simply relax and enjoy the spectacle.

A concert, which begins in the morning, and takes place outdoors on the Paseo de los Turistas where bands from around the world perform, including some from Chile and Puerto Rico.

For travelers looking to immerse themselves in Costa Rican culture, and the experience of the Puntarenas Carnival, it is advisable to book hotels well in advance of this celebration, since this port becomes one of the most visited spots in the country during this period.

At Resonance, we aspire to live in harmony with the natural world as a reflection of our gratitude for life. Visit and subscribe at Resonance Costa Rica Youtube Channel https://youtube.com/@resonanceCR