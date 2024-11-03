More
    Search
    Culture & Lifestyle
    Updated:

    Public Gallery Opens in San José as a New Cultural Space

    A new public cultural space for photography artists

    By TCRN STAFF
    0

    Must Read

    TCRN STAFFhttps://www.TheCostaRicaNews.com
    Creating a Conscious alternative news network that we feel the world needs. Pura Vida!

    Thanks to the collaboration of the Ministry of Culture and Youth, the Costa Rican Institute of Sports and the Cultural Center of Spain are opening a new public space outdoor cultural space for those who pass by the National Stadium.

    This new outdoor gallery is a space designed for photography where one can exhibit throughout of the year new perspectives that help build citizenship and human development through the lens of a camera.

    The first exhibition, which will be inaugurated on October 29 at 9:00 am, is dedicated to Spanish Cooperation, which is celebrating 40 years of being present in Costa Rica, with the presence of the director ofthe Spanish Agency for International Development Cooperation (AECID), Mr. Antón Leis, the ambassador of Spain, Ms. Eva Martínez, and the Minister of Culture and Youth, Mr. Jorge Rodríguez, among other authorities.

    This inaugural exhibition is also presented physically in the hall of the Centro Cultural de España, so that the photographic works can also be visited in person starting from the 29th of October, 7pm, the time when the exhibition opens with a grand celebration party with food, drinks and music by Cantoamérica and Stephie Davis: “Queen of the Sea.” The exhibition will be open at the CCE until February 23, 2025, and in the outdoor photographic gallery until December 1, 2024.

    About the exhibition

    Through the photographic exhibition with which the gallery inaugurates, 40 Years of Spanish Cooperation in Costa Rica, some emblematic projects of Spanish Cooperation in the 17 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), as well as their Humanitarian Action in tragic natural events, like the Cinchona earthquake, and during peak times of migrant transit.

    Over the past forty years, more than 1,200 projects have been carried out throughout the country, with a contribution of nearly 500 million euros that have contributed to the socioeconomic development of the country, in which various Spanish institutions and organizations, such as AECID, have participated.

    Alongside these projects, Costa Rican artists have captured their vision of each of the SDGs using different techniques (painting, sculpture, audiovisual, installation, among others) their vision on each of the SDGs, configuring the different panels. This exhibition, curated by Ricardo Ramón Jarne, director of the Cultural Center.

    This exhibition highlights, in a novel way, how art and culture, essential elements forunderstanding and human development, have been integrated into the processes of technical cooperation, creating bridges between development, culture, and sustainability.

    Transformative value of culture

    This approach reflects the importance of the alliances between Spain and Costa Rica in promoting a comprehensive cooperation that recognizes the transformative value of culture in the achievement of the SDGs and in the construction of more inclusive and equitable societies.

    Resonance Costa Rica
    At Resonance, we aspire to live in harmony with the natural world as a reflection of our gratitude for life. Visit and subscribe at Resonance Costa Rica Youtube Channel https://youtube.com/@resonanceCR
    - Advertisement -
    Source Iris Lam Chen
    ViaBELEIDA DELGADO
    Previous article
    Costa Rica Collaborates on a Project to Reduce Seismic Risk in Central America and the Caribbean
    Next article
    Volaris Inaugurates Direct Flight from San José to Guadalajara

    LEAVE A REPLY

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here

    Subscribe to our newsletter

    Get all the latest news, events, offers and special announcements.

    Latest News

    TravelTCRN STAFF -

    Volaris Inaugurates Direct Flight from San José to Guadalajara

    Today, Volaris Costa Rica, the ultra-low-cost airline operating in Central America, Mexico, and the United States, inaugurated its new...

    More Articles Like This

    Contact us: [email protected]

    © Copyright 2009-2023 The Costa Rica News / 14 Years of Pura Vida in Costa Rica / Alternative News For Costa Rica /

    Language »