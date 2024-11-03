Thanks to the collaboration of the Ministry of Culture and Youth, the Costa Rican Institute of Sports and the Cultural Center of Spain are opening a new public space outdoor cultural space for those who pass by the National Stadium.

This new outdoor gallery is a space designed for photography where one can exhibit throughout of the year new perspectives that help build citizenship and human development through the lens of a camera.

The first exhibition, which will be inaugurated on October 29 at 9:00 am, is dedicated to Spanish Cooperation, which is celebrating 40 years of being present in Costa Rica, with the presence of the director ofthe Spanish Agency for International Development Cooperation (AECID), Mr. Antón Leis, the ambassador of Spain, Ms. Eva Martínez, and the Minister of Culture and Youth, Mr. Jorge Rodríguez, among other authorities.

This inaugural exhibition is also presented physically in the hall of the Centro Cultural de España, so that the photographic works can also be visited in person starting from the 29th of October, 7pm, the time when the exhibition opens with a grand celebration party with food, drinks and music by Cantoamérica and Stephie Davis: “Queen of the Sea.” The exhibition will be open at the CCE until February 23, 2025, and in the outdoor photographic gallery until December 1, 2024.

About the exhibition

Through the photographic exhibition with which the gallery inaugurates, 40 Years of Spanish Cooperation in Costa Rica, some emblematic projects of Spanish Cooperation in the 17 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), as well as their Humanitarian Action in tragic natural events, like the Cinchona earthquake, and during peak times of migrant transit.

Over the past forty years, more than 1,200 projects have been carried out throughout the country, with a contribution of nearly 500 million euros that have contributed to the socioeconomic development of the country, in which various Spanish institutions and organizations, such as AECID, have participated.

Alongside these projects, Costa Rican artists have captured their vision of each of the SDGs using different techniques (painting, sculpture, audiovisual, installation, among others) their vision on each of the SDGs, configuring the different panels. This exhibition, curated by Ricardo Ramón Jarne, director of the Cultural Center.

This exhibition highlights, in a novel way, how art and culture, essential elements forunderstanding and human development, have been integrated into the processes of technical cooperation, creating bridges between development, culture, and sustainability.

Transformative value of culture

This approach reflects the importance of the alliances between Spain and Costa Rica in promoting a comprehensive cooperation that recognizes the transformative value of culture in the achievement of the SDGs and in the construction of more inclusive and equitable societies.

