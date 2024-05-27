Program Seeks to Recruit Costa Rican Girls Who Want to be Part of the “She Is an Astronaut” NASA Program

The She Is Foundation is pleased to announce the opening of the national call for the “She Is Astronaut” program with immersion at the NASA Space Center in Houston, Texas.

This program is aimed at girls and young women between 11 and 16 years old, and seeks to challenge gender stereotypes and break down economic barriers through STEAM (science, technology, engineering, arts and mathematics) education.

The program covers 4 months of virtual learning and a week of immersion at NASA’s Space Center Houston, in Houston, Texas.The third mission in Costa Rica of the program opens registration from May 10 to June 10, 2024.

Since 2019, this program has been developed in collaboration with NASA’s Space Center Houston, positively impacting the lives of hundreds of girls and young people in Latin America.

To date, 7 missions have been completed in 6 countries, receiving more than 18,790 applications.In addition, 70 STEAM entrepreneurship projects endorsed by NASA have been supported and 21 university scholarships have been awarded.

This announcement comes after the success that this educational program has had with 26 young Costa Rican girls benefited. It includes 4 months of virtual classes on empowerment, social entrepreneurship, STEAM skills, teen pregnancy prevention, sexual health, menstrual health, cyberbullying, bullying, webinars with astronauts and inspirational talks with prominent personalities, such as the CEO of the Space Center and other exhibitors high impact.

It culminates with a week-long academic immersion at the NASA Space Center in Houston, Texas, where activities in robotics, programming, rocketry, lunar habitat, space suits and talks with experts in space travel simulation, engineers from NASA, among others.

How to register:

Girls interested in living this great experience must register, throughthe website www.she-is.orgfrom May 10 to June 10, 2024, in addition to meeting the following requirements:

● Participants must be girls between 11 and 16 years of age.

● Not having any family relationship in the first degree of consanguinity with a public official in decision-making positions, this due to conflict ofinterests and following the guidelines of the She Is Foundation code of ethics.

● The family group must demonstrate a multidimensional poverty index, in accordance with the criteria established by INEC.

● Receive academic training in a public institution of basic, secondary or technical secondary education and demonstrate excellent academic performance.

● Guarantee access to the internet and the technological tools necessary for the development of the program, whether own or provided by the institution.

● Guarantee the availability of time for training.

● Not having participated in any of the program’s missions, She is an Astronaut in person or virtually.

● Have a responsible tutor.

● Complete the application form in its entirety with accurate information.

Invitation to all girls and young women

The She Is Foundation extends this invitation to all girls and young women who meet the requirements, to apply for the “She Is Astronaut” program, which is a unique training opportunity, capable of changing lives and providing opportunities for academic and personal growth.