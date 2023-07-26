Prime Commercial Real Estate Location in Heredia – Perfect Investment Opportunity!

Welcome to the bustling city of Heredia, where an exciting commercial real estate opportunity awaits! Situated near the new stadium, Walmart, and Oxigeno Mall, this commercial property boasts an enviable location on the main boulevard entering Heredia Centro. This city is renowned for its prime positioning, being in close proximity to San José, the capital of Costa Rica. With its strategic location, Heredia offers a harmonious blend of urban convenience and natural beauty.

Location: Heredia, Costa Rica

Price: $390,000 USD

Land Size: 384 m2

Property Type: Commercial Real Estate

The Property

This remarkable property spans across 384 square meters and occupies a coveted corner lot right next to a municipal park, ensuring excellent visibility and accessibility. The opportunities here are truly exceptional – whether you’re looking to remodel or build a new property, this space has the potential to become a remarkable commercial real estate investment.

Ideal for Businesses

With a sales price that’s an absolute steal, this property is an ideal space for commercial endeavors. Its high visibility location is perfect for establishing a franchise or any business looking to capture the attention of a bustling city. The property’s two floors can be easily separated into two independent spaces with individual entrances, offering versatility and flexibility for various business ventures.

Spacious Interiors

The interior of this commercial property is thoughtfully designed with practicality in mind. The top floor features a well-distributed layout comprising three rooms and a full bathroom, providing ample space for various purposes. On the first floor, you’ll find two bathrooms, one of which is handicap accessible, along with independent hand-wash sinks for added convenience.

Parking Convenience

One of the standout features of this property is the availability of parking, a rarity on the main boulevard. With a garage area and parking space for up to eight vehicles, customers and clients will enjoy ease and comfort when visiting your business.

Don’t miss out on this exceptional commercial real estate investment opportunity in Heredia. Whether you’re an entrepreneur seeking the perfect location for your venture or an investor with an eye for potential, this commercial property is the gateway to success. Act fast and make your mark in one of Costa Rica’s most vibrant cities!

For more information or to schedule a viewing, contact us today!

Contact Details

Email: [email protected]

Phone: +1 506 8818 0262

Invest in Heredia – Your Gateway to Success!