Prevent Yourself for the Upcoming Heat Wave!￼

Starting the current week, the country will be affected by the heatwave period, a climatic phenomenon characterized by rising temperatures and a kind of drought. However, this year it is not expected to be of strong intensity for all regions, since the El Niño Phenomenon is still weak, as indicated by the National Meteorological Institute (IMN).

During this season, which will last until July 26th, 2023, the heatwave is expected to be stronger in places like Liberia, La Cruz, Carrillo, Bagaces, and Cañas. In the Nicoya peninsula, Puntarenas, San Mateo and Orotina, it will be felt moderately, while in the Central Valley it will be perceived weakly. For its part, in the rest of the country it is not expected to have significant influence. In the north of Guanacaste, one of the areas most affected by the heatwave, temperatures are expected to range between 34°C and 36°C.

A real challenge

This situation represents a challenge for farmers in the region, who must face adverse weather conditions while tending their crops. In fact, from the Ministry of Agriculture and Livestock (MAG), they stated that they will implement support measures for farmers in the upcoming days.