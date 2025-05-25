More
    Pope Leo XIV Receives His First Gift from Costa Rica

    Gift Inspired by Cartago

    Pope Francis frequently received Costa Rican coffee on his visits, which he himself described as the best in the world. In the case of his successor, Leo XIV, it remains to be seen whether he enjoys the beverage, so the first national gift made public included a bag of the bean, as well as artistic representation.

    Annual directors meeting

    The presentation was made by Father Jafet Peytrequin, National Director of the Pontifical Mission Societies. The priest participated in the annual meeting of the national directors of this program in Rome. Those present were received in audience by the Pope, where the Costa Ricans arrived.

    Ticos love for the mother of Jesus

    When greeting the Pope, Peytrequin carried a drawing of the façade of the Basilica of the Angels, located in Cartago. “This gesture symbolizes our people’s love for the mission and for Our Lady of the Angels, and spiritually unites our Church with the heart of the Vatican,” the National Shrine detailed on its social media.

