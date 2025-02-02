More
    Polaris Dawn Mission Reads Inspiring Message Written by Costa Rican Students From Space

    Crew more than 700 kilometers above Earth said goodbye with a ¡Pura Vida!

    By TCRN STAFF
    The Polaris Dawn mission, currently in flight 730 kilometers above Earth, transmitted a special message written by students from the Country Day School (CDS) in Costa Rica. Students from second to twelfth grade collaborated in writing the text, under the guidance of CDS Communications Coordinator Karen Visona.

    In the video sent from the ship, Commander Jared Isaacman thanked the students and highlighted the connection between the study of space and environmental awareness.

    To protect our environment and humanity

    “Living in one of the most biodiverse and sustainable nations in the world, their studies deepen their awareness of their surroundings and the urgent need to protect our environment and humanity. So let our shared knowledge inspire action, as it is our collective responsibility to preserve the beauty of our planet and ensure that, from the perspective of space, the vibrant blue waters and lush green forests continue to thrive, sustaining life on Earth,” the commander said. At the end of the message, Isaacman and his crew concluded with a ¡Pura Vida! referring to the Costa Rican identity.

    Emotional exchange

    This emotional exchange was made possible thanks to the donation of a CDS parent, who won the opportunity in a charity auction in favor of the St. Jude Children’s Cancer Center in the United States. The prize consisted of a 30-second message read from space by the Polaris Dawn crew.

    SourceBrenda Camarillo
    ViaBELEIDA DELGADO
