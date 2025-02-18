As of February 13, the Poás Volcano National Park will return to normal operations after authorities confirmed a decrease in the activity of the colossus. The Ministry of Environment and Energy (Minae) and the National System of Conservation Areas (Sinac) announced that the security measures imposed by the National Emergency Commission (CNE) are no longer in effect.

After monitoring carried out until January 25, experts concluded that the volcano has reduced its activity. “It was determined that activity has decreased significantly, allowing the lifting of security restrictions,” explained Franz Tattenbach, Minister of Environment and Energy.

The main changes are:

Daily capacity will double and will go from 1,064 to 2,052 visitors

The stay in the crater will no longer be limited to 20 minutes

The path to the Botos lagoon viewpoint will be reopened

The use of a helmet will also no longer be mandatory

Caution

Despite these changes, authorities warn that the area remains high risk. Signs placed in the park clearly indicate this, and staff remain trained to act in an emergency. In addition, temporary shelters remain available to protect visitors in case of need.

Monitoring of volcanic activity continues with the support of the Volcanological and Seismological Observatory (Ovsicori), the National Seismological Network (RSN) and the CNE.

As an additional measure, the park has a traffic light system to measure the concentration of gases. “This equipment allows alerts to the presence of volcanic gases at toxic levels and prevents visitors or officials from being exposed to a dangerous environment,” added Tattenbach.

Authorities remind that tickets to enter the National Park must be purchased only electronically through the official Sinac website www.sinac.go.cr

They also call on the population to use only official routes to avoid risky situations.

