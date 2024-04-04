Poás Volcano National Park Opens for Tourists Once Again

The Poás Volcano National Park will open again next Monday, April 8th, the authorities announced this past Wednesday.The decision is made after a visit by leaders and experts from the National Commission for Risk Prevention and Emergency Response (CNE), Ministry of Environment and Energy (Minae), Ministry of Agriculture and Livestock (MAG) and Ministry of Health.

“For the moment, the National Park will remain closed until next Sunday. This is intended to guarantee the safety of visitors, recovering staff and ensuring prophylactic roles,” the institutions reported.“As of Monday it will remain open in compliance with the already established protocols,” they added.

Likewise, during this Wednesday’s meeting, volcanologists pointed out that the recent activity of the colossus is characterized by the direct release of gases and ash into the atmosphere.This situation, together with the climatic conditions such as the winds, increases the impact on the cantons around the park.Experts state that the volcano’s activity could continue for approximately a month until the first rains arrive.

“According to information provided by the Emergency Committees, the cantons that present reports of health problems are the people who live in the high parts of Grecia, Poas and Sarchí,” they added.

Safety Protocol

The Minister of Environment and Energy, Franz Tattenbach, pointed out that the park has a protocol to guarantee the safety of park rangers as well as visitors.The measures include wearing a helmet, a limit of 56 people at the viewpoint and gas meters that alert if evacuation is necessary.

“This protocol has been worked on for a long time and allows decisions to be made such as limiting the number of people entering, as well as the temporary closure of the park,” said Tattenbach.

Permanent monitoring

Alejandro Picado, president of the CNE, mentioned that there will be permanent monitoring of the behavior of the volcano, as well as coordination between the institutions.“We want to guarantee the safety of the population that lives in the surrounding area, as well as visitors to the National Park,” Picado commented.