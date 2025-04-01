More
    Search
    Local News
    Updated:

    Poás Volcano Eruption Reaches 1000 Meters in Height

    Activity Continues This Monday, Therefore, the Park Remains Closed

    By TCRN STAFF
    0

    Must Read

    TCRN STAFFhttps://www.TheCostaRicaNews.com
    Creating a Conscious alternative news network that we feel the world needs. Pura Vida!

    The Poás Volcano, located in the province of Alajuela, Costa Rica, has recorded one of its most significant eruptions in recent times. Last Saturday, around 9 p.m., the giant volcano ejected an impressive column of ash and gases that reached 1,000 meters above the crater, marking the most intense eruption since it resumed activity on January 5 of this year.

    Raised concerns among surrounding communities

    The magnitude of the event raised concerns among surrounding communities and volcanology experts, who continue to closely monitor the activity of the massif. This Monday, the situation persists with an increase in ash and gas emissions, which has led the Volcanological and Seismological Observatory of Costa Rica (OVSICORI) to issue new warnings.

    The national park is closed indefinitely

    The wind is expected to carry the particles westward, particularly affecting towns such as Bajos del Toro, Cabuyal, Alto Palomo, and Zarcero. Ash is also expected to reach Grecia and Poás, in the province of Alajuela.

    Resonance Costa Rica
    At Resonance, we aspire to live in harmony with the natural world as a reflection of our gratitude for life. Visit and subscribe at Resonance Costa Rica Youtube Channel https://youtube.com/@resonanceCR
    - Advertisement -
    Source Esteban Arrieta
    ViaBELEIDA DELGADO
    Previous article
    Avianca Begins Operation of Direct Routes between Costa Rica and the Cities of Miami and San Juan, Puerto Rico
    Next article
    Costa Rica is the Happiest Country in Latin America and 6th in the World this 2025

    LEAVE A REPLY

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here


    Subscribe to our newsletter

    Get all the latest news, events, offers and special announcements.

    Latest News

    Culture & LifestyleTCRN STAFF -

    Costa Rica is the Happiest Country in Latin America and 6th in the World this 2025

    Costa Rica is the happiest country in Latin America and 6th in the world, according to the 2025 Global...

    More Articles Like This

    Contact us: [email protected]

    © Copyright 2009-2023 The Costa Rica News / 14 Years of Pura Vida in Costa Rica / Alternative News For Costa Rica /

    Language »