The Poás Volcano, located in the province of Alajuela, Costa Rica, has recorded one of its most significant eruptions in recent times. Last Saturday, around 9 p.m., the giant volcano ejected an impressive column of ash and gases that reached 1,000 meters above the crater, marking the most intense eruption since it resumed activity on January 5 of this year.

Raised concerns among surrounding communities

The magnitude of the event raised concerns among surrounding communities and volcanology experts, who continue to closely monitor the activity of the massif. This Monday, the situation persists with an increase in ash and gas emissions, which has led the Volcanological and Seismological Observatory of Costa Rica (OVSICORI) to issue new warnings.

The national park is closed indefinitely

The wind is expected to carry the particles westward, particularly affecting towns such as Bajos del Toro, Cabuyal, Alto Palomo, and Zarcero. Ash is also expected to reach Grecia and Poás, in the province of Alajuela.

