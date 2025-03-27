This week, the Volcanological and Seismological Observatory (OVSICORI) has recorded eruptive activity at Poás Volcano, characterized by explosions of material and intense degassing. According to OVSICORI volcanologist Geoffroy Avard, the eruptions continue constantly and are of great magnitude duringall week.

“These eruptions were observed yesterday by us and the SINAC staff. A continuous emission of material was recorded at mouth C, although this material is very humid, so most of it falls into the crater,” Avard explained.

The expert also indicated that “the rocks reached the western rim of the crater, confirming the force of these explosions.” However, despite the activity, a change in the seismic signal was recorded, indicating that the eruptive pulses have slowed.

“Since 5 a.m., the continuous eruptive activity has stopped, although there was a more energetic event. At the lookout, the noise of the turbine coming from mouth A can still be heard, as well as pulses from mouth C and falling rocks,” the expert explained.

On the other hand, degassing from the volcano remains high. “Yesterday we recorded more than 600 tons of sulfur dioxide in the atmosphere, a very high level,” Avard warned. Ovsicori maintains alert level 3, which means caution.

Park closure

The National System of Conservation Areas of the Ministry of Environment and Energy (MINAE-SINAC) reported that the Poás Volcano National Park remains closed.

“This morning, specialized teams from the National Council of National Parks (CNE) and Ovsicori, with the presence of Sinac officials, will meet to assess the possible reopening of the Protected Area,” the institution stated.

“Once this consultation process is completed, the National Council of National Parks (CNE) and Minae will announce the decision to postpone the reopening of the National Park or maintain visitation with increased preventive measures,” authorities stated.

If the preventive closure remains in place, tourists must reschedule their visit to the National Park or, if applicable, request a refund by sending their request to [email protected]

Green Alert

The National Emergency Commission (CNE) reported Tuesday afternoon that the green alert has been extended to several cantons near the Poás Volcano due to increased activity.

According to authorities, a green alert status has been established in the cantons of:

Alajuela

Poás

Grecia

Sarchí

Naranjo

Río Cuarto

Zarcero

In addition, the Poás Volcano National Park area is included as a risk zone due to its proximity to the crater and its constant activity. For several weeks, people in these towns and other nearby towns, such as Atenas, have reported a strong sulfur smell.

