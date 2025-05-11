More
    Poás Volcano Continues Erupting with Light Ash Emissions and Low Seismic Activity

    The volcano continues its active eruption, although the ash content observed is low

    By TCRN STAFF
    Poás Volcano continues its eruptive activity this past week, with low-density ash emissions, incandescence during the night, and more stable seismic behavior compared to the past weeks.

    According to Geoffroy Avard, volcanologist at the Volcanological and Seismological Observatory (OVSICORI), the volcano continues its active eruption, although the ash content observed this morning is low.

    “During the night, incandescence was again recorded in the crater area, visible through cameras in the infrared spectrum,” Avard indicated. He also explained that, although the luminosity appears minimal to the naked eye, specialized sensors capture a reddish area that indicates the persistence of hot materials due to sulfur combustion.

    Recent Eruption and Seismicity

    The volcanologist also indicated that this Thursday, May 8, there was a spike in seismic activity, followed by an abrupt pause of approximately one hour. Subsequently, around 2 p.m., a major eruption occurred, generating a plume over 1,000 meters high with a strong seismic signal.

    “Although cloudy conditions prevented precise height measurements, it is estimated that the plume exceeded one kilometer in altitude,” the expert indicated. The eruption originated at mouth A, one of the most active in the current eruptive cycle. After that event, the seismic signal stabilized again, remaining at low levels, indicating less activity in recent hours.

    Constant monitoring

    “So the volcano remains active and erupts regularly,” Avard summarized, emphasizing that although eruptions are not always explosive or visible from long distances, the volcano remains in an active phase that requires constant monitoring.

