Playa Sámara Will Receive Second Edition of Ruta De Sol Cycling Route

Sámara Beach will be the starting and finishing point of the second edition of the Ruta del Sol Cycling Route, which will have a route of three distances – 150 kilometers (km), 80 km and 40 km – through the central part of the Peninsula of Nicoya, in Guanacaste.

The event -on May 18- will depart from Playa Sámara, on the Pacific coast, and then enter the Peninsula through Belén de Nicoya, Hojancha, Nandayure, San Pablo de Nandayure and then return to the coast through Juan de León, Punta Islita, Carrillo Beach and; finally, culminate at the starting point, in Playa Sámara.

The organization of the event has the support of the Playa Sámara Tourism Chamber (CTPS) as part of a strategy to promote visitation and the arrival of sporting events to that district of the canton of Nicoya, in addition to the support of the Guanacaste Law Office.

The route combines flat scenarios with more difficult passes, especially as it enters the interior sectors of the Peninsula and towards the end of the route. However, much of the route is extremely accessible from the point of view of altimetry and technique, which compensates for its distance and the feasibility of doing it with a mountain bike or gravel bike.

The test will have three assistance stations, where fruits, water, moisturizers and energy bars will be supplied. Personal assistance will also be allowed, in which participants who wish may bring their own support by car or ATV. Likewise, there will be a broom cart and mechanical assistance.

Along with the main event, there will be a 40 kilometer (km) route for those who want a shorter and more accessible route. It is a route with a flatter altimetry, with two assistance stations, and that will leave from Playa Sámara, passing through Playa Carrillo and surrounding areas, to finally return to the starting point.

Great attractions

Willy Martínez, Director of the Rutadel Sol, indicated that the route offers “great conditions for cycling, but also to admire the scenic beauty of an area that has always stood out for its beautiful landscapes.”

“Those who dare to participate, in addition to practicing sports, will also get to know very beautiful places in the geography of Guanacaste. Sámara brings together everything that is needed to host an event of this type in terms of accommodation and other logistical details that are very necessary because people will arrive from all over the country,” Martínez highlighted.

For his part, Xavi Palomar, President of the CTPS, indicated that this “new sports alliance reflects that, little by little, Playa Sámara is becoming a reference point to receive this type of competition that represents an excellent booster for the local economy”.

Great potential as a tourist destination

“From the Chamber we have made great efforts to carry out this type of project that has great benefits for hotels, restaurants, entrepreneurs and all types of local businesses; In addition, it allows us to spread our potential as a tourist destination,” Palomar added.

The main Rutadel Sol de Cycling event will start at 5:00 am and the short event at 7:00 am. Those who wish to know more details can go to: https://evolutionathletecr.com/listing/ruta-del-sol/