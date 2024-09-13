Places to Enjoy in the Province of Limón, Costa Rica

Limón is a province of Costa Rica, a beautiful place to visit and there are many interesting places to visit. The province has a variety of environments ranging from tropical mountains covered in interlocking forests to vast, arid coastal grasslands with deep blue ocean. This variety means that there are many places to visit in Limón.

Tortuguero National Park

One of the main places to visit in Limón is the Tortuguero National Park. The park is located near the mouth of Tortuguero and is one of Costa Rica’s main ecotourism destinations. This area has become a prominent place to admire and explore the nature and ecosystem of Costa Rica. There are many activities to do here, such as hiking, canoeing, snorkeling, diving, birdwatching and much more.

Greenery

Another interesting place to visit in Limón is Cahuita National Park. This national park was designated in 1970 and is located on the Caribbean coast of Limón. This protected area is famous for its natural beauty, white sand beaches and coral reefs in a variety of colors. The park offers a variety of activities, including hiking, diving, snorkeling, surfing and kayaking.

Another place that should not be forgotten in Limón is the Barbilla National Wildlife Refuge. This protected area extends from the Caribbean coast to the tropical jungles and dry forests of the eastern part of Limón. The refuge has some of the best beaches in the province where you can see monkeys, birds and mammals at the same time. Activities here include hiking, diving, kayaking and bird watching.

Finally, you cannot miss visiting the city of Limón. This ancient city is located at the mouth of the same name and offers a variety of activities to do. From seaside tourism to craft markets, this city has something for everyone. Additionally, there are a variety of bars and restaurants as well as exciting nightlife to enjoy.

