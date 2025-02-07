The Picnic Festival Central America celebrates its tenth edition this 2025, consolidating itself as one of the most important events in the region. The event is on February 8 and 15 at the Pedregal Events Center.

Adrián Gutiérrez, general manager of Jogo and main organizer of the festival, shared the challenges and achievements of this edition, highlighting the constant effort to exceed the public’s expectations.

One of the biggest challenges is undoubtedly the selection of the line-up.

“Since we migrated to two days in 2022, we have been making really relevant line-ups, which I consider to be among the best in Latin America at festivals, year after year,” he said.

This effort involves constant pressure, as each edition must surpass the previous one

“In the last three years we have brought more than 100 artists to the festival alone. That obviously limits the options, because it is not like artists come out every day,” he said.

The negotiation process with some artists can take years, as in the case of Gwen Stefani, who heads this year’s lineup. “We have been sending offers for three years, trying to talk, because first of all she is not a person who does a lot of tours or leaves the United States a lot,” he said.

Gutiérrez also highlighted the inclusion of Pablo Londra, who can finally perform after resolving contractual problems that prevented him from performing in previous editions.

In addition to the musical selection, the organizing team has worked to improve the experience of attendees, with changes in the logistics and design of the event. “We come from two editions that have been practically perfect for us, 2023 and 2024. Every year we point out things that we want to change and improve,” he said.

This year, in collaboration with Incofer, 2,000 additional spaces were made available on the train, which will allow for the transportation of more than 5,000 people per date. Two access areas to the festival were also implemented: one for those who arrive by Uber, bus or walking, and another for those who use parking lots or the train.

Regarding the stages, significant adjustments were made to the internal distribution

An innovative aspect of this edition is the inclusion of the Club Perro Negro concept from Colombia, this activation will offer a similar experience to that of the venues in Medellín and Miami, with DJs, ambiance and activities that will extend the fun until late at night.

