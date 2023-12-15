More
    Photo Taken in Costa Rica is a Finalist in the Natural History Museum of London Competition

    "This image shows one of the bats returning home while two members of the family, well camouflaged, look out of the entrance"

    By TCRN STAFF
    9
    0

    American-Israeli DvirBarkay spent more than two months trying to obtain images of the rarely photographed round-eared pygmy bat in the lowland rainforests of Costa Rica.And the image he achieved made him one of the finalists in the Wildlife Photographer of the Year competition at the Natural History Museum in London.

    These are 25 images captured in different parts of the world and whose winner is determined by the public’s vote. The name of the winner will be announced in February of the following year.

    About Dvir’s photo, the Museum explains this in the description:

    “These bats have a unique behavior: they rest in holes that they excavate with their teeth inside the nests of termite colonies.“Using a nearby branch to support the camera, Dvir placed an infrared trigger near the nest entrance, along with three diffuse flashes.

    “This image shows one of the bats returning home while two well-camouflaged members of the family peek out of the entrance.”The photo was taken with a Canon EOS R5, as described by the Museum.

    Other photos participating in this international contest:

    Two rabbits kissing in the mountains of Scotland

    A fox resting against the background of some lavender flowers in Ethiopia

    A monkey drinking water from a bottle lying on the ground – along with other bottles – in a park in Indonesia

    A baby lion walking towards the photographer in South Africa

    A brown bear who realizes he is being watched while hunting for salmon in a river in Canada.

    Resonance Costa Rica
    At Resonance, we aspire to live in harmony with the natural world as a reflection of our gratitude for life. Visit and subscribe at Resonance Costa Rica Youtube Channel https://youtube.com/@resonanceCR
    Source Sergio Arce
    ViaWilmer Useche
