While some claim that it is necessary to wait a while before engaging in physical activity after a meal, others believe that there is no waiting period. Ultimately, the decision of when to exercise after eating depends on individual factors.

digestion process is complex because it involves the breakdown of food into nutrients that the body can use. After eating, food passes through the stomach and intestines, where it is broken down and absorbed. During this process, blood flow is redirected to the digestive system to facilitate nutrient absorption.

If you exercise after eating, it’s possible that some of the blood flow intended for your muscles to aid in digestion may be diverted. This can cause stomach discomfort, cramps, and even reduce performance during exercise. In general, it is recommended to wait at least 1 to 2 hours after a large meal before exercising. Remember that this is as important as warming up before exercising.

Ideal time

This time allows the digestion process to progress enough for you to feel more comfortable. And also, avoid possible discomfort during exercise. However, this is just a general guideline and may vary depending on the individual and the type of foods they eat. Some people may require more time to properly digest certain foods.

If you want to exercise after eating, it’s important to choose foods that are easy to digest. Choose balanced meals that include carbohydrates, proteins, and healthy fats. Avoid heavy, greasy, or high-fiber foods. And they can take longer to digest and cause a feeling of heaviness.

In addition to the waiting time after eating, it is also essential to pay attention to your body’s signals. If you have pain, stomach discomfort, or cramps after eating, you may need to wait longer before exercising. Listen to your body and adjust your meal and exercise times as needed.

One option is to do light or low-intensity exercise after eating. Walking, doing gentle stretches, or practicing yoga are activities that can help stimulate digestion and promote a sense of well-being without sacrificing comfort. These activities can also help reduce stress and improve circulation, which is good for digestion.

No fixed rule

However, there is no fixed rule about how long you should wait to exercise after eating. However, as a general rule, it is recommended to wait 1 to 2 hours after a full meal before engaging in intense exercise. It is also important to consider the type of exercise you want to do.

If you intend to engage in intense physical activity, such as running, weightlifting, or high-intensity training, it’s better to wait a longer time after eating. This is because these types of exercises require a greater blood flow to the muscles and can create more stress on the digestive system.

On the other hand, if you have little time between a meal and your workout session, you may need to adjust your food choices. Opt for light and easily digestible foods, such as fruits, smoothies, yogurt, or granola bars. These options provide you with nutrients and energy without overloading your digestive system.

Remember that hydration is essential both before and after exercise. Make sure to drink enough water before, during, and after eating and exercising. This will help maintain a good balance of fluids in your body.

At Resonance, we aspire to live in harmony with the natural world as a reflection of our gratitude for life. Visit and subscribe at Resonance Costa Rica Youtube Channel https://youtube.com/@resonanceCR