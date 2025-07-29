People over 40 years of age diagnosed with diabetes who have not recently received an eye exam will be able to access a free screening for the early detection of diabetic retinopathy.

This eye screening program will be conducted at various Fischel Group pharmacies located in the east and west of the Greater Metropolitan Area (GMA), during specific hours from Monday to Friday.

The exam consists of a quick, noninvasive, painless test that does not require pupil dilation.It is performed using a specialized camera that evaluates the retina, the back of the eye, which is essential for clear vision.

Hours and available locations:

Fischel Pharmacies:

Monday: 9:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. CIMA Hospital, Escazú

Tuesday: 9:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. | Plaza Mayor, Rohrmoser

2:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m. | Pinares, Curridabat

Wednesday: 9:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. | CIMA Hospital, Escazú

Thursday: 9:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. | Pinares, Curridabat

Friday: 9:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. | Plaza Mayor, Rohrmoser

La Bomba Pharmacy:

Monday, Wednesday, and Friday: 9:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. | Alajuela

Tuesday and Thursday: 9:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. | Desamparados

The initiative is aimed exclusively at people with diabetes who have not recently had an eye checkup, with the goal of preventing the disease from progressing silently and causing irreversible vision damage.

Common complications of diabetes mellitus

Diabetic retinopathy is one of the most common complications of diabetes mellitus, which, if not detected early, can progress to partial or total vision loss.People who show warning signs will be referred to a retinal specialist consultation to confirm the diagnosis and receive clinical follow-up. During this phase, the project is supported by the patient association DIA VIDA, which provides support and guidance to the patient throughout the process.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), up to 80% of cases of blindness due to diabetes can be prevented if detected early.Those interested can visit the indicated locations during the designated hours to receive eye care and prevent further complications.

