More
    Search
    Health
    Updated:

    People With Diabetes Will be Able to Access a Free Screening to Prevent Blindness in Costa Rica

    Screenings will be conducted at several pharmacies in the Greater Metropolitan Area to detect diabetic retinopathy

    By TCRN STAFF
    0

    Must Read

    TCRN STAFFhttps://www.TheCostaRicaNews.com
    Creating a Conscious alternative news network that we feel the world needs. Pura Vida!

    People over 40 years of age diagnosed with diabetes who have not recently received an eye exam will be able to access a free screening for the early detection of diabetic retinopathy.

    This eye screening program will be conducted at various Fischel Group pharmacies located in the east and west of the Greater Metropolitan Area (GMA), during specific hours from Monday to Friday.

    The exam consists of a quick, noninvasive, painless test that does not require pupil dilation.It is performed using a specialized camera that evaluates the retina, the back of the eye, which is essential for clear vision.

    Hours and available locations:

    Fischel Pharmacies:

    Monday: 9:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. CIMA Hospital, Escazú

    Tuesday: 9:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. | Plaza Mayor, Rohrmoser

    2:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m. | Pinares, Curridabat

    Wednesday: 9:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. | CIMA Hospital, Escazú

    Thursday: 9:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. | Pinares, Curridabat

    Friday: 9:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. | Plaza Mayor, Rohrmoser

    La Bomba Pharmacy:

    Monday, Wednesday, and Friday: 9:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. | Alajuela

    Tuesday and Thursday: 9:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. | Desamparados

    The initiative is aimed exclusively at people with diabetes who have not recently had an eye checkup, with the goal of preventing the disease from progressing silently and causing irreversible vision damage.

    Common complications of diabetes mellitus

    Diabetic retinopathy is one of the most common complications of diabetes mellitus, which, if not detected early, can progress to partial or total vision loss.People who show warning signs will be referred to a retinal specialist consultation to confirm the diagnosis and receive clinical follow-up. During this phase, the project is supported by the patient association DIA VIDA, which provides support and guidance to the patient throughout the process.

    According to the World Health Organization (WHO), up to 80% of cases of blindness due to diabetes can be prevented if detected early.Those interested can visit the indicated locations during the designated hours to receive eye care and prevent further complications.

    Relocate to beach work remote
    RESONANCE – Shifting Reality For those who have experienced shifts in consciousness and know that more peace, joy, and love awaits in a better living environment. A bold shared vision. A living community and hub for innovation. A sustainable ecosystem for living and working. A model for the new future.
    - Advertisement -
    SourceAndres Noguera
    ViaBeleida Delgado
    Previous article
    Suicide Prevention in Costa Rica: Awareness, Challenges, and Hope
    Next article
    The Spiritual Consequences of Sharing Your Worries and Anxieties With Others

    LEAVE A REPLY

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here


    Subscribe to our newsletter

    Get all the latest news, events, offers and special announcements.

    Latest News

    Culture & LifestyleTCRN STAFF -

    The Trains of Costa Rica: A Journey Through History, Scenery, and Adventure

    Costa Rica is famous for its lush rainforests, stunning beaches, and incredible biodiversity. But beyond its natural wonders, the...

    More Articles Like This

    Contact us: [email protected]

    © Copyright 2009-2025 The Costa Rica News / 14 Years of Pura Vida in Costa Rica / Alternative News For Costa Rica /

    Language »