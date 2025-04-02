Autism is not a disease, but a neurodevelopmental condition that impacts communication, behavior, and social interaction. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), approximately one in every 100 children worldwide has autism.

In Costa Rica, statistics on autism are inaccurate due to the lack of comprehensive and systematic studies of the population. However, it is estimated that there could be between 20,000 and 30,000 people with autism in the country. It is important to note that these figures are approximate, as statistics from the Ministry of Public Education as of 2022 identify 4,135 people with autism spectrum disorder (ASD).

Autism doesn’t need a cure, it needs understanding

People with autism in Costa Rica face significant challenges, including a lack of adequate support and resources, as well as discrimination and social exclusion. It has been observed that autism is more prevalent in boys than in girls, with a ratio of approximately 4 to 1. Experts note that this may be attributed, in part, to the fact that girls tend to be misdiagnosed because their symptoms can be misinterpreted as something different. This is largely because they don’t always adhere to behavioral stereotypes associated with autism, and they tend to regulate their behavior more in public settings, often making it difficult for teachers to identify differences in their development.

Inclusion in Costa Rica is not a favor, it’s a right

The symptoms of autism typically manifest during the first three years of childhood and persist throughout life. Although there is no definitive cure, appropriate care and intervention can foster development and mitigate unwanted behaviors depending on the diagnosed level.

“People with autism often face unique challenges in their daily lives, including discrimination and social exclusion. However, when provided with the right support, they can achieve great things and make a valuable contribution to society,” said Álvaro Solano, director of the Psychology program at Fidélitas University.

Inclusion and accessibility in all areas of life are essential to ensure they can fully participate in society. In fact, it is essential to teach them different communication skills, both verbal and nonverbal, to express needs, emotions, and desires, as well as to encourage social interaction and participation in conversations, to manage turn-taking, and to improve fine and gross motor skills, the psychology professional explained.

Furthermore, it is key to teach them basic self-care skills, such as dressing, grooming, using the bathroom, and feeding themselves independently, whenever possible. Encourage independence and decision-making, helping the individual develop skills to perform everyday tasks and solve problems on their own. As part of promoting inclusion, it is key to prepare individuals for the workforce by teaching them job-related skills such as following instructions, working as a team, maintaining concentration, and completing assigned tasks.

That is why we urge the public to learn more about autism, support people with this condition, and work together to create a more inclusive and accessible society for all, Solano emphasized.

How can we raise awareness?

Let’s educate ourselves about what autism is, how it manifests, and how we can interact with people with this condition.

Let’s encourage open and honest dialogue about autism to demystify stereotypes and misconceptions, as well as increase understanding and empathy, as it is a condition of the individual and cannot be cured.

Let’s promote integration into education, work, social services, and the community to ensure that autistic people have the same opportunities as others and raise awareness among the public.

Let’s intensify awareness campaigns through various means: social media, mass media, talks, videos, educational materials, and other visual media to educate and raise awareness about autism.

